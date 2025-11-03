The 8 Most Reliable Major Appliance Brands Of 2025 So Far

For those who really use and abuse their kitchens, choosing the best appliances for your needs, space layout, style, and budget is a big undertaking, especially considering some luxury brands can set you back a whopping $30,000 for a full appliance package. Understandably, all consumers, no matter the price point, want to spend their hard-earned dollars well, on reliable appliances that will deliver the performance and features they expect.

Now, go down the rabbit hole far enough and you'll find horror stories about nearly all appliance brands filling message boards, reviews, consumer affairs complaints, and more. However, beneath the vocal unhappy few, how do you determine when an appliance brand is truly reliable beyond the lemons? The answer: a larger pool of consumer reviews, service rates, and repair technician feedback to create a more robust picture of each brand's strengths and weaknesses.

As a starting point for compiling our list, we began our appliance reliability research with Consumer Reports (CR), which recently published its appliance brand reliability rankings, using prior years' data points to estimate customer satisfaction for new 2025 models. From there, we dug into further research of similar ranking lists, service details, and customer reviews to better understand consumers' real experiences with the various appliance brands. For those interested in better understanding our methodology for compiling our list, more details are at the end. The result: our top eight most reliable appliance brands for 2025 so far. While most of these brands offer nearly all major large appliances, some are generally well-rounded for a full appliance suite, whereas others excel in one or two types in particular. So, without further ado, let's dig into the most reliable appliance brands of 2025 so you can shop with confidence.