The 8 Most Reliable Major Appliance Brands Of 2025 So Far
For those who really use and abuse their kitchens, choosing the best appliances for your needs, space layout, style, and budget is a big undertaking, especially considering some luxury brands can set you back a whopping $30,000 for a full appliance package. Understandably, all consumers, no matter the price point, want to spend their hard-earned dollars well, on reliable appliances that will deliver the performance and features they expect.
Now, go down the rabbit hole far enough and you'll find horror stories about nearly all appliance brands filling message boards, reviews, consumer affairs complaints, and more. However, beneath the vocal unhappy few, how do you determine when an appliance brand is truly reliable beyond the lemons? The answer: a larger pool of consumer reviews, service rates, and repair technician feedback to create a more robust picture of each brand's strengths and weaknesses.
As a starting point for compiling our list, we began our appliance reliability research with Consumer Reports (CR), which recently published its appliance brand reliability rankings, using prior years' data points to estimate customer satisfaction for new 2025 models. From there, we dug into further research of similar ranking lists, service details, and customer reviews to better understand consumers' real experiences with the various appliance brands. For those interested in better understanding our methodology for compiling our list, more details are at the end. The result: our top eight most reliable appliance brands for 2025 so far. While most of these brands offer nearly all major large appliances, some are generally well-rounded for a full appliance suite, whereas others excel in one or two types in particular. So, without further ado, let's dig into the most reliable appliance brands of 2025 so you can shop with confidence.
LG consistently delivers above-average performing appliances
If you're looking for a single, reliable appliance brand to put all your eggs in one basket, LG ranked second (by only one measly point!) on the CR reliability list but had the most consistent above-average results across the board for their entire line of major appliances, not just one or two standouts. In fact, many other consumer and professional reliability rankings also had LG at or near the top of the pack, including many polls that say that LG really shines as the best washing machine brand of 2025.
Gaggenau's high-end precision, performance, and engineering stand out
Taking the top spot on the CR reliability rankings, the luxury brand Gaggenau, owned under the same corporate umbrella as Thermador and Bosch, prides itself on high standards for craftsmanship, heritage, and performance. Working with professionals and serious home chefs worldwide, Gaggenau's elevated, minimalist, technologically advanced built-in appliances are proving, by many rankings, to exceed reliability standards and deliver a precise, professional kitchen right at home. If you can shell out the dough for this high-end brand, the engineering is proving time and again that the appliances are worth the investment.
SKS (Signature Kitchen Suite) delivers functional luxury
SKS, or Signature Kitchen Suite, is a luxury brand of innovative appliances made by LG and ranked third on Consumer Reports for reliability. Unlike other luxury brands that can have issues with getting specialized, customized replacement parts in a timely manner as needed, SKS benefits from LG's already robust infrastructure and supply chain if you do need it serviced. Packed with innovative, high-tech features comparable to other high-end brands, SKS is a great option for entering the luxury appliance market with an established, reliable mainstream corporate umbrella.
Sub-Zero/Wolf has a long tradition of reliable performance
The saying "you get what you pay for" certainly applies here, as Sub-Zero (the refrigeration side of the brand) and Wolf (the cooking sister side) appliances come with a pretty hefty initial investment. However, if you can swing them in your budget, the incredible Sub-Zero/Wolf reputation as the time-tested golden standard in luxury and functionality delivers. With every single unit tested before it ships (unlike the industry standard of spot-checking every few), Sub-Zero/Wolf's consistency of quality, performance, and dedication to service was tied for fourth on CR's reliability list.
Miele dishwashers and laundry machines stand the test of time
Tied for sixth on CR's reliability list, Miele is touted for appliance longevity of up to 20+ years. Miele has earned its loyal fans, especially in the dishwashing and laundry markets, with many reviewers saying they will never buy anything but a Miele, despite a higher upfront cost. Others claim Miele doesn't make them like they used to, which is reflected in the lowest CR score among top ten manufacturers (across all categories) for their gas cooktops, meaning Miele may not be as well-rounded as other brands, but boasts definite standouts.
Whirlpool is a solid option for affordable everyday appliances
A long-time name in appliances, Whirlpool has a robust, century-long history of reliability and consumer satisfaction. And unlike most of the other names on this list that carry luxury price tags, Whirlpool is a dependable, generally well-rounded choice for everyday appliances that balance value and affordability across their entire lineup, taking eighth place on CR's reliability list. Plus, if Whirlpool appliances need service, parts are easy to come by and nearly universally serviced by most pros, making them less of a time and money drain to repair than the more expensive brands.
Bosch dishwashers are dependable, ultra-quiet cult favorites
Known as one of the industry leaders in dishwashers, Bosch earns the top spot in this market on many rankings, though its overall brand reliability was tied for eighth on the CR list. Aside from its widespread dishwasher fan club (available at a lower price point than Miele), the entire suite of Bosch appliances is a dependable, mid-range option that delivers a lot of innovation for less than luxury brands. While some reviewers say replacement parts can be challenging to get (like many high-end brands), many say Bosch appliances are still worth every penny, regardless.
Style-focused Café Appliances allow aesthetic customization at a mid-range price point
Known for their upscale aesthetic, featuring unique, customized modern matte and hardware finish options, Café Appliances has made a splash in the appliance market since their debut in 2018. Created as a GE brand for those wanting design-forward premium appliances on a more mainstream, mid-range budget, Café was tied for eighth on CR's reliability list thanks to its ability to tap into GE's robust and long-established manufacturing and service networks, reducing the time and cost for replacement parts and service if they are needed.
How We Selected Appliance Brands
We began our appliance reliability research with Consumer Reports (CR), who recently published their appliance brand reliability rankings, which used the prior years' data points (based on survey results from 239,545 new kitchen appliances purchased between 2014 and 2024) to estimate customer satisfaction for new 2025 models by appliance type. This helped to give an overall picture of anticipated reliability standings based on brands as a whole, as well as in individual appliance product categories.
From there, we devled into further research of similar "best of" product or brand rankings, consumer and technician feedback on service (warranty, brand responsiveness, availability of parts, repair cost, ease, and speed), and even the dregs of social media and forum comments to better understand consumers' real experiences with the various appliance brands and any necessary repairs. This second batch of research eliminated a few top ten brands from the original CR list, specifically Thermador and Fisher & Paykel (which both had major complaints about the high cost, slow timing, and lack of parts availability or brand-specific expertise for repairs on the luxury appliances, especially considering the upfront cost and general satisfaction with the quality).
Per CR's advice, this list is to be used as a frame of reference for honing in on a reliable appliance brand or two for consideration when shopping; however, it is then recommended to research individual appliance models for accurate performance data prior to purchase.