The Most Trusted Washing Machine Brand Of 2025 — Revealed
Shopping for a washing machine is a big task for any homeowner, and picking a consistent brand isn't just about regular washings and good clean clothes — it's also about purchasing a peace of mind knowing the machine is reliable and can serve your household for many years to come. No one wants their laundry day to turn into a surprise appliance-repair party, nor do you want to shop for a new machine after recently investing in the one you just bought. While there are several unreliable washing machine brands to avoid, one name continues to rise to the top of lists, whether from industry content creators or user reviews, as a tried-and-true choice: LG.
LG's washing machines consistently dominate expert and consumer reviews, solidifying the brand's reputation for reliability. In a recent Consumer Reports survey, LG accounted for nearly 70% of all new washers purchased by participants and was the only brand to earn a "top rating for predicted reliability" among front-load washers. The company has also led the top-loading washing machine category for eight consecutive years, an accolade attributed to its stellar reliability and high rating for owner satisfaction. This sentiment is echoed in data collected by content creator Bens Appliances and Junk, who found that LG models swept the top three spots for top-loading machines, the top four for front-loaders (thus making it among the best for stackable washer and dryer configurations), and the top spot for washer-dryer combos. These rankings were based on the brand's innovative use of technology, strong user reviews, and consistent performance in consumer reports. And the praise doesn't stop there; users also express their happiness with LG products on retailer sites, too.
What do users say about LG washers?
Users consistently sing praises for LG washers for a number of reasons. First, customers love the bells and whistles that many LG models feature, which optimize efficiency. LG's smart washer tech, for example, allows you to remotely start and monitor your machine, and users can even go so far as to download data about wash cycles to analyze usage in some models. "This washer is an absolute powerhouse," one user from John's Bedding and Appliance writes about the WM5500HWA model, "Aesthetically, the washer is stunning... the smart capabilities of this washer are truly next level." LG owners applaud the brand's durable yet modern and aesthetically pleasing designs, where sleekness doesn't compromise usability and vice versa.
Customers also appreciate LG's washing machines for their remarkably quiet operation and impressive energy efficiency. Machines like the front-loading WM3470CW model earn high ratings for these characteristics. Earning a 4.7 stars out of 5 review on Best Buy, several customers highlight that the washer is extremely quiet, regulates spin cycle speeds well, and is speedy and efficient in its work. The WT6100CW, a top-loading favorite among users, is also loved for its versatile cleaning cycles, which reviewers wrote were eco-friendly and energy-efficient, while still being able to tackle larger loads.
Of course, reliability is at the core of many users' experiences with LG. On the subreddit board r/Appliances, one user inquired about the most reliable washing machine brand today. "LG all day long," one Reddit user replied, "they work forever." Another user highlighted that their LG machine has lasted over 16 years, while many users contributed their own stories of daily laundry sessions, years-long usage, and satisfaction with quality — all reasons why LG seems to top industry charts from experts every year, as well.
How we landed on LG as the top washer brand of 2025
There are many things to consider when shopping for a washer and dryer, including reliability. A reputable brand is synonymous with longevity and durability, often translating to a reduced likelihood of frequent breakdowns and costly repairs. Ultimately, investing in a trusted name, like LG, can save you from the frustration of unexpected malfunctions while providing a sense of security that your laundry needs will be consistently met, especially right after a big spill, a nighttime toddler accident, or a puddle jumping adventure with your pet. Drawing on user reviews from retailers, such as Lowe's, as well as consulting first-person stories on social media, like Reddit, we cross-referenced customer experiences with data-driven analytics from content creators and Consumer Reports to paint the most comprehensive picture of industry and customer sentiments.