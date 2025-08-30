The Most Trusted Washing Machine Brand Of 2025 — Revealed

Shopping for a washing machine is a big task for any homeowner, and picking a consistent brand isn't just about regular washings and good clean clothes — it's also about purchasing a peace of mind knowing the machine is reliable and can serve your household for many years to come. No one wants their laundry day to turn into a surprise appliance-repair party, nor do you want to shop for a new machine after recently investing in the one you just bought. While there are several unreliable washing machine brands to avoid, one name continues to rise to the top of lists, whether from industry content creators or user reviews, as a tried-and-true choice: LG.

LG's washing machines consistently dominate expert and consumer reviews, solidifying the brand's reputation for reliability. In a recent Consumer Reports survey, LG accounted for nearly 70% of all new washers purchased by participants and was the only brand to earn a "top rating for predicted reliability" among front-load washers. The company has also led the top-loading washing machine category for eight consecutive years, an accolade attributed to its stellar reliability and high rating for owner satisfaction. This sentiment is echoed in data collected by content creator Bens Appliances and Junk, who found that LG models swept the top three spots for top-loading machines, the top four for front-loaders (thus making it among the best for stackable washer and dryer configurations), and the top spot for washer-dryer combos. These rankings were based on the brand's innovative use of technology, strong user reviews, and consistent performance in consumer reports. And the praise doesn't stop there; users also express their happiness with LG products on retailer sites, too.