Are LG Refrigerators Any Good? Here's One Common Issue You Shouldn't Overlook
As advertised prominently on the front page of their website, LG proudly states that they are the number one appliance brand in the U.S., based on a rating from a consumer survey. With so many high-tech options, high-end features, and widespread popularity, this is — on the surface — very understandable. But are these supposedly top-rated appliances really any good?
Unfortunately, maybe not. It appears that many LG refrigerator owners throughout the country are trying to take the huge corporation to court for the second time — and publicly voicing their complaints, as a warning to other consumers that there is a major issue with LG fridges that is not to be overlooked. Specifically, while LG advertises a 10-year warranty and 20-year durability lifespan for their fridges, it has been reported that many homeowners are experiencing failures with LG's linear refrigerator compressors.
In fact, a 2019 survey by Consumer Reports showed that LG's French door fridges had a compressor failure rate of 8% compared to 3% for refrigerators overall, leading to a class-action settlement in 2020. Current LG fridge owners lament that nothing has changed since then, and that LG is not a refrigerator brand to rely on. They say attempts to get these compressor issues fixed under warranty have taken ages, often also fail, and sometimes cost them out of pocket. So, if you are in the market for a new fridge, do not overlook this compressor issue: That LG fridge could have you desperately waiting (and maybe paying) for a warranty repair, replacing your almost-new appliance long before its advertised lifespan, or even involved in a lawsuit for overdue compensation.
LG linear compressor failures are being commonly reported within three years
How does a refrigerator compressor work and why is it so crucial to a properly working fridge? It operates by compressing (thus the name) refrigerant into a high pressure, high temperature gas and then pumps it through the circulation system to begin the refrigeration and temperature control process. Without the refrigerant properly circulating through the unit, the fridge will not cool properly. Unfortunately, once the refrigerator compressor has gone bad, it's time to call for a licensed technician, because these complicated LG repairs are not recommended for a DIYer.
Here's where things get a little dicey. LG's refrigerator compressors are advertised to have 20-year durability, save energy, and cool food more effectively with technologically advanced control. They offer a 10-year warranty on the compressor parts, but only five for labor. However, as previously mentioned, LG's current legal issues indicate that, quite often, compressors are failing within the first three years of owning the appliance. According to many reports directly to the media, as well as anecdotal commiserating on social media, a great number of homeowners filed a warranty claim with LG, but then had to wait weeks or months for qualified techs to be available and for parts to arrive, leaving them living without a working fridge for long periods. Others claimed that even once the compressor was fixed, the replacement didn't last long, often requiring multiple replacements (that all failed).
Still another camp of angry consumers claimed that they were sent bills for repair parts and labor that should've been covered under LG's warranty. Sounds frustrating, right? Well, it gets worse, as those heading to court to challenge LG's practices are being met with a fight.
2024 lawsuit accuses LG of fraud, knowingly selling compressors that often fail prematurely
The newest 2024 lawsuit is alleging that LG is defrauding their customers, as they are well aware of the widespread premature compressor failures (thanks to the 2020 lawsuit) and have continued selling the appliances anyway. Rather than face another class action suit like in 2020, LG is telling consumers that because there is a mandatory arbitration clause printed on the fridge box, they are agreeing to those terms when they open it, meaning they must negotiate behind closed doors and cannot sue in court.
However, since LG's clauses are printed on the fridge box, in the owner's manual, and taped inside of the fridge, lawyers are arguing this does not give the consumers enough or any prior notice to consent to the terms prior to purchase, as almost all buyers they spoke with never even saw the box (it was removed during the delivery of the fridge prior to entering the home) and had no access to the inside of the fridge or manual until after they bought the product. The lawyers building the 2024 lawsuit are insisting the mandatory arbitration clause needs to be tossed out, therefore allowing consumers to sue LG for damages.
Why go into all of this legal mumbo-jumbo? All of this is really just to say, if you aren't already in the weeds with an LG fridge with a failed compressor (but if you are, condolences), perhaps all of this warranty drama is enough to make you want to avoid the whole mess all together and consider skipping LG models the next time you are shopping for a new fridge. With so many great appliance brands out there, LG's compressor and warranty issue may not be worth the possible future headache.