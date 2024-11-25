Are LG Refrigerators Any Good? Here's One Common Issue You Shouldn't Overlook

As advertised prominently on the front page of their website, LG proudly states that they are the number one appliance brand in the U.S., based on a rating from a consumer survey. With so many high-tech options, high-end features, and widespread popularity, this is — on the surface — very understandable. But are these supposedly top-rated appliances really any good?

Unfortunately, maybe not. It appears that many LG refrigerator owners throughout the country are trying to take the huge corporation to court for the second time — and publicly voicing their complaints, as a warning to other consumers that there is a major issue with LG fridges that is not to be overlooked. Specifically, while LG advertises a 10-year warranty and 20-year durability lifespan for their fridges, it has been reported that many homeowners are experiencing failures with LG's linear refrigerator compressors.

In fact, a 2019 survey by Consumer Reports showed that LG's French door fridges had a compressor failure rate of 8% compared to 3% for refrigerators overall, leading to a class-action settlement in 2020. Current LG fridge owners lament that nothing has changed since then, and that LG is not a refrigerator brand to rely on. They say attempts to get these compressor issues fixed under warranty have taken ages, often also fail, and sometimes cost them out of pocket. So, if you are in the market for a new fridge, do not overlook this compressor issue: That LG fridge could have you desperately waiting (and maybe paying) for a warranty repair, replacing your almost-new appliance long before its advertised lifespan, or even involved in a lawsuit for overdue compensation.