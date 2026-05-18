Not Pyrex, Not Staub: The Retro Kitchenware Brand That's Making A Comeback In 2026
For years, retro-inspired kitchens were seen as a niche design choice reserved for vintage enthusiasts and colorful maximalists. In 2026, however, nostalgic kitchenware is back in the spotlight. Whether in a fully traditional kitchen, an inspiring midcentury kitchen, or a sleek modern space, retro kitchenware easily finds its place. Often chosen to bring a bit of color and design, one brand is perfect for this purpose: Smeg. "Smeg has made a comeback," interior designer Jess Landis shares with Homes & Gardens, "though it never truly went away in the first place! It's a timeless brand, and a perfect mix of charm and practicality."
This Italian brand has been around for over 70 years, gracing midcentury and midcentury-inspired kitchens throughout that time. In 2026, as more people are looking for character touches and retro kitchen decor ideas, you can expect to see the Smeg brand in more homes than ever. Smeg mostly makes appliances, ranging from stoves and fridges to toasters and hand blenders. In terms of design, the brand is known for its curved silhouettes, glossy finishes, and unmistakable 1950s-inspired aesthetic. Shoppers often buy these products for the visual appeal, as they make modern appliances look more like decorative statement pieces than everyday items.
Smeg is bringing vintage charm back into kitchens in 2026
Smeg is considered an upscale brand — so, unlike vintage Pyrex or Staub cookware, you're less likely to find its products at a thrift store. Instead, Smeg sells to shoppers directly, although you can also buy appliances from nationwide retailers like Williams Sonoma, West Elm, Crate and Barrel, Nordstrom, and AJ Madison. If these products are out of budget, you might want to consider Smeg dupes that will turn your kitchen into a retro wonderland.
As expected from a brand with a nostalgic, retro reputation, Smeg offers plenty of bold, colorful products in shades like bright red, pastel blue, and mint green. The company's repertoire extends beyond these expected hues, though. For example, the Smeg '50s Style Retro Fab 28 Refrigerator also comes in neutral black, white, and cream, and you can even get one with a kitschy Union Jack or Stars and Stripes pattern.
Smeg also sometimes releases collaborations and exclusive colorways. A collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, for example, resulted in the intricately patterned Sicily is My Love Electric Kettle. And those looking for more neutral shades can choose options like the exclusive Matte Mocha Retro Electric Tea Kettle. More suited for modern minimalist kitchens, some of the brand's appliances are available in a polished stainless steel finish, too. The '50s Retro Style Four-Slice Toaster is one example of this — it's ideal if you want a more toned-down version of that '50s-inspired silhouette.