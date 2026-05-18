Not Pyrex, Not Staub: The Retro Kitchenware Brand That's Making A Comeback In 2026

Smeg is considered an upscale brand — so, unlike vintage Pyrex or Staub cookware, you're less likely to find its products at a thrift store. Instead, Smeg sells to shoppers directly, although you can also buy appliances from nationwide retailers like Williams Sonoma, West Elm, Crate and Barrel, Nordstrom, and AJ Madison. If these products are out of budget, you might want to consider Smeg dupes that will turn your kitchen into a retro wonderland.

As expected from a brand with a nostalgic, retro reputation, Smeg offers plenty of bold, colorful products in shades like bright red, pastel blue, and mint green. The company's repertoire extends beyond these expected hues, though. For example, the Smeg '50s Style Retro Fab 28 Refrigerator also comes in neutral black, white, and cream, and you can even get one with a kitschy Union Jack or Stars and Stripes pattern.

Smeg also sometimes releases collaborations and exclusive colorways. A collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, for example, resulted in the intricately patterned Sicily is My Love Electric Kettle. And those looking for more neutral shades can choose options like the exclusive Matte Mocha Retro Electric Tea Kettle. More suited for modern minimalist kitchens, some of the brand's appliances are available in a polished stainless steel finish, too. The '50s Retro Style Four-Slice Toaster is one example of this — it's ideal if you want a more toned-down version of that '50s-inspired silhouette.