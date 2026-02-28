Consumer Reports Warns To Do Your Research Before Buying This Refrigerator Brand
If you've been to an appliance or home goods store lately to shop for refrigerators, you know how spoiled for choice we are. Transparent door panels, fancy ice, humidity-controlled produce drawers — the options are endless. The price ranges are also endless, from basic models ready for your garage at a few hundred dollars to stupidly complex smart fridges costing thousands.
Among the many popular refrigerator brands on the market, Frigidaire is one of those familiar brand names that seems like it has always been around; probably because the company has over a century of fridge-making under its belt. In fact, Frigidaire actually invented the freezer. And while some models of Frigidaire have ranked among the best refrigerators in the past, a recent Consumer Reports survey throws cold water on this brand for its 2026 offerings.
Consumer Reports evaluated 288 refrigerators on the market for 2026, testing all the different model types including side-by-sides, top or bottom freezers, and chic built-ins. Fridges were rated based on several performance parameters like temperature, thermostat reliability, noise, ease of use, and energy efficiency. CR also looked at owner satisfaction, a measure of how many CR member purchasers would recommend the brand to family and friends. And while a few models of the Frigidaire brand are still CR-recommended, none came out on top in any of the categories tested for 2026. Further, this brand ranked lowest overall in reliability, which is kind of a big deal when it comes to refrigerators.
What testing and owner satisfaction revealed about Frigidaire
Frigidaire wasn't a total failure in CR testing. Among the simple top-freezer models evaluated by Consumer Reports, a few of Frigidaire's models still ranked as recommended due to their temperature control, noise, and energy efficiency. Unfortunately, those same models flopped in the category of owner satisfaction. In the bottom-freezer category, one Frigidaire model performed decently across tested parameters, but again had low marks for owner satisfaction. Among side-by-sides, one Frigidaire model cracked the top five but had a dismal reliability rating and low owner satisfaction. Several other models from this brand had among the lowest scores in temperature control and noise, while a few models were even under federal recall notice due to ice maker parts breaking.
Online consumer reviews back up CR's ratings. Redditors offer up unflattering reviews of the brand, citing issues with reliability, durability, and customer service. That being said, much of this negative press is model-specific, so you may still find a decent Frigidaire that meets your needs and budget. Also bear in mind that even pricier models from LG and GE had issues in CR's reliability and owner satisfaction ratings. When shelling out big dollars for a fridge, it pays to do your research to make sure you are buying a reliable fridge brand that not only meets your needs but will work just as well a few years down the road as it does on day one.