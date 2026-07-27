Move Over, Brawny: Consumer Reports Reveals Its Top Pick For Paper Towels

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Is your life full of spills? Better keep a roll (or two) of paper towels handy. But, which paper towel brand is going to do the best job? To answer this question, Consumer Reports tested multiple brands of paper towels, evaluating how well they cleaned up chunky messes, soaked up water, and stood up to rigorous scrubbing. The publication also tested how reusable the paper towels were, in an effort to get you the most bang for your buck — and it examined whether it's a good idea to put paper towels in your fridge.

At the end of its tests, two popular brands were neck and neck — Bounty and Brawny. However, Bounty Select-a-Size Triple Rolls edged out Brawny Tear-a-Square 3-Ply thanks to their greater ability to clean up disgusting messes, as well as their reusability. That said, there may be times when Brawny is the better pick, such as when you need to mop up a lot of liquid.

Bounty Select-a-Size towels didn't top Consumer Reports' rankings when it comes to reusability, although they came close, earning the third-highest ranking. Consumer Reports tests reusability by wringing out and drying used, wet paper towels. Since they're meant to be a single-use product, getting one or two more uses out of them should be considered a win. If you want a product that is infinitely reusable, you may want to look toward paper towel alternatives instead.