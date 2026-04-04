The Cleaner Alternative To Paper Towels That's A No-Brainer For Homeowners

Paper towels sure do feel like a household essential. After all, they're so easy to reach for — just tear off a roll and perform a quick cleanup when spills or sticky messes happen, and you can toss them in the trash when you're done wiping up. But there's an alternative you can switch to that's cheaper, reusable, eco-friendly, and lasts longer. That alternative is cloth towels. From microfiber cloths to washcloths to thin, paper towel-like cloths, there are a lot of reusable paper towel alternatives that are just as easy to reach for and clean with. And instead of creating waste, you can reuse them again and again with a simple run through the wash.

For homeowners who are already tossing plenty of loads of laundry into their washing machine, it's kind of a no-brainer. You can stop racing through single-use paper towel rolls and lean on a greener alternative. Switching from paper towels to cloth alternatives can help reduce your ecological footprint (and how much trash you're producing), and it can also play a role in preserving trees, energy, and water used in the manufacturing process. Plus, making the switch from paper towels to cloth towels can add up to serious savings for you. With a pack of 50 microfiber cloths priced as low as a few cents per towel (or $9.98 in total), it isn't an expensive swap to make. And since Americans spend approximately $131 on paper goods like paper towels annually, per data from 2023 to 2024, your one-time investment in cloth alternatives can really pay off as you reuse them.