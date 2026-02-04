The Brilliant Swiffer Hack That'll Come In Handy When You Run Out Of Refills

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you own a Swiffer, it likely makes your life easier when it comes to cleaning floors. After all, this cleaning device eliminates the need for a dustpan or having to lug around a big bucket of water. But running out of sweeping cloth refills? It can bring the chore to a screeching halt. Not everyone is able to stop what they're doing to head to the store. Luckily, there's a must-try Swiffer hack that solves the issue. Simply grab a microfiber cloth!

While Swiffer cloths and pads are very convenient, a microfiber rag can easily step in when there aren't any in sight. You can use this rag to clean a dry floor — eliminating dirt, hair, and dust. Or, combine it with a DIY solution to mop the floor instead. This trick could save you some money, too. Microfiber cloths are used for a wide variety of tasks — especially since they effectively remove debris and residue without scratching surfaces or leaving traces of lint behind. For this reason, you might have some lying around already (so it won't cost you anything).

A pack of microfiber cloths isn't expensive if you don't have any on hand. There are many options online, such as this 12-pack of Microfiber Cleaning Cloths for less than $6. It could be helpful to have a set that has multiple colors — that way, each color can be assigned a different household chore. But if not, they can be washed and stored separately. The fact that the cloths can be reused is another benefit if you run out of Swiffer refills and need an alternative.