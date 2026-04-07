The Smart Paper Towel Hack You Should Be Using In Your Fridge

Paper towels have become ubiquitous in most homes, and come with a million home and garden uses that go way beyond cleaning, from germinating garden seeds to seasoning your cast iron pan with oil. One paper towel hack that will save you both money and time involves your refrigerator and those handy produce drawers where fruits and veggies go to die. Lining these drawers with paper towels will not only help preserve the freshness of your berries, lettuce, and other healthy produce, but will save scrubbing time the next time you have to clean your refrigerator.

Moisture is the enemy of fresh produce, whose inevitable spoilage is sped up by bacteria that thrives in a moist environment. Plastic crisper drawers, even those with a "fruit" or "vegetable" setting dial designed to control humidity and ventilation, are still little enclosed boxes where moisture can easily build up. This is because fruits and veggies continue to "breathe" after they are picked, and this respiration produces heat, gas, and water vapor. Lining your produce drawers with a couple of paper towels – and changing them out frequently as they soak up that extra water — will inhibit mold and bacteria growth and prevent food waste.