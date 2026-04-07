The Smart Paper Towel Hack You Should Be Using In Your Fridge
Paper towels have become ubiquitous in most homes, and come with a million home and garden uses that go way beyond cleaning, from germinating garden seeds to seasoning your cast iron pan with oil. One paper towel hack that will save you both money and time involves your refrigerator and those handy produce drawers where fruits and veggies go to die. Lining these drawers with paper towels will not only help preserve the freshness of your berries, lettuce, and other healthy produce, but will save scrubbing time the next time you have to clean your refrigerator.
Moisture is the enemy of fresh produce, whose inevitable spoilage is sped up by bacteria that thrives in a moist environment. Plastic crisper drawers, even those with a "fruit" or "vegetable" setting dial designed to control humidity and ventilation, are still little enclosed boxes where moisture can easily build up. This is because fruits and veggies continue to "breathe" after they are picked, and this respiration produces heat, gas, and water vapor. Lining your produce drawers with a couple of paper towels – and changing them out frequently as they soak up that extra water — will inhibit mold and bacteria growth and prevent food waste.
Save your produce and shorten cleaning time with paper towels
Social media users swear by this paper towel hack, calling it a "secret weapon" and a "game changer" for making fruits and veggies last longer. Lining your produce drawers with a paper towel or two will not only absorb extra moisture and odors, but will save you effort when it comes to that dreaded task of cleaning your fridge's drawers. As fresh produce sits, its juices and remnants inevitably collect in the nooks and crannies of those drawers, leaving stains. Your paper towel will be there to collect that detritus and prevent staining, so your cleaning gets a whole lot easier. Just make sure to position your towels so that they fully cover the bottom of your drawer. And be sure to change them out frequently, otherwise that paper will dissolve into a wet mess that's as annoying to clean out as rotten lettuce.
If you prefer alternatives to paper towels that are more sustainable, you can adapt this hack by lining your produce drawers and shelves with absorbent natural cloths. Instagrammer chefdaniellechristy swears by lining her produce drawers with clean cotton towels to keep things fresh.