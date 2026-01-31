Martha Stewart's Paper Towel Hack Ensures A Fuller, More Vibrant Garden This Spring

It's happened to the best of us — you find some fun garden ideas to try in spring, grab your seeds, and plant them, but then nothing happens. It's disappointing and frustrating when seeds don't sprout, leaving you scrambling to get more seeds and putting your garden behind schedule. While the issue may be related to the conditions in your garden, it's also possible that the seeds were too old. This year, before you start planting, try out a simple trick from Martha Stewart for testing if your seeds are still fresh. All you need is your seed packets, some paper towels, and a bag!

Start by taking 10 seeds from each packet. If the seeds are visibly broken or moldy, they're likely not usable, so you should go ahead and get new seeds. Otherwise, wrap the seeds in damp paper towels. They should be barely moist, not soaking wet. Place the towels in a bag, seal it shut, and place it somewhere warm. Make a note of the start date so that you don't lose track of the time. Different plants have different germination speeds, but on average, seeds take one to four weeks to germinate, with some slower-growing plants taking longer. After a week or two, check the seeds and count how many are sprouting, and multiply that number by ten to get a percentage. When less than 40% sprout, you need new seeds. If 40 to 60% germinate, it means you can either get new seeds or use the ones you have and simply plant more seeds than normal. A germination rate of 70% to 100% means your seeds are fine.