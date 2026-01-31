Martha Stewart's Paper Towel Hack Ensures A Fuller, More Vibrant Garden This Spring
It's happened to the best of us — you find some fun garden ideas to try in spring, grab your seeds, and plant them, but then nothing happens. It's disappointing and frustrating when seeds don't sprout, leaving you scrambling to get more seeds and putting your garden behind schedule. While the issue may be related to the conditions in your garden, it's also possible that the seeds were too old. This year, before you start planting, try out a simple trick from Martha Stewart for testing if your seeds are still fresh. All you need is your seed packets, some paper towels, and a bag!
Start by taking 10 seeds from each packet. If the seeds are visibly broken or moldy, they're likely not usable, so you should go ahead and get new seeds. Otherwise, wrap the seeds in damp paper towels. They should be barely moist, not soaking wet. Place the towels in a bag, seal it shut, and place it somewhere warm. Make a note of the start date so that you don't lose track of the time. Different plants have different germination speeds, but on average, seeds take one to four weeks to germinate, with some slower-growing plants taking longer. After a week or two, check the seeds and count how many are sprouting, and multiply that number by ten to get a percentage. When less than 40% sprout, you need new seeds. If 40 to 60% germinate, it means you can either get new seeds or use the ones you have and simply plant more seeds than normal. A germination rate of 70% to 100% means your seeds are fine.
Making the most of this Martha Stewart garden hack
Whether they're seeds you collected and saved yourself or a packet you bought at the store, seeds lose viability over time. Seeds that are older or improperly stored are more likely to become non-viable, meaning they can't germinate. Focus on testing seeds that fit that criteria to save yourself some time. You can likely prepare fresh seeds for planting with confidence, although you may still test them if you want to be absolutely sure.
Once the seeds have been tested, you might wonder what you should do with them. If the seeds are viable, plant them like normal. Sprouted seeds from your test can be planted as well. Simply take them out of the paper towels, and plant them in warm soil. Seed trays are useful, but if you don't have any, there are plastic seed starting tray alternatives you could use instead.
If you have seeds that you suspect are non-viable and space isn't an issue, it's okay to try planting them. You may get lucky and have a few sprouts, or the seeds might simply break down in your garden soil. Some seeds are able to be added to your bird feeder, but not all garden seeds are safe for birds. Treated seeds are coated in chemicals that protect the seed from various diseases, fungi, and pests, but these chemicals can make animals sick if they eat them. Only add organic, non-treated seeds to your bird feeder.