Alternatives To Plastic Seed-Starting Trays

If you're the type of gardener who likes to have their hands in the dirt year-round, you're probably a seed starter. Cultivating seeds into small plants indoors before the warm weather arrives is a great way to get a jump start on the next gardening season — and keep some dirt under your nails. This type of seed starting (and then transplanting the seedlings) has many advantages, and helps ensure a thriving garden later in the year. It's also more economical to buy seed packets rather than purchase starter plants. And for most of the continental U.S., you can start your seeds as early as January. All of that seems great for the ecosystem, right? Believe it or not, there could be a hidden ecological cost to our green thumbs.

How you grow those seeds could have a major impact on the environment. Many gardeners sow their seeds in plastic containers. Because almost none of these petroleum-based products are accepted by single-stream recyclers, the majority of them end up in landfills. And we're talking as much as 1.66 billion pounds of horticulture plastic a year, based on data collected in 2009 — so there likely could be even higher amounts today. Not only do these pots and trays take hundreds of years to fully decompose, they also leach harmful chemicals into the soil and groundwater as they break down. Fortunately, there are now many alternatives to plastic pots that you can use to start your seeds this year.