Pine-Sol Vs. Fabuloso: What's The Difference?

It's time for your home to look its best. Full-on playlist ready, gloves on, deep-cleaning mode activated. But before you start, you need to prepare. Pine-Sol and Fabuloso are top choices for getting down to the nitty-gritty in your home. So, what's the difference? Before you break out the mop, let's see which cleaner you really need.

The main difference between Pine-Sol and Fabuloso is their disinfectant power. Disinfectants kill germs, and of the two brands, Pine-Sol is the only one registered with the EPA as a disinfectant. It is formulated to kill household bacteria and germs. Fabuloso, on the other hand, cannot claim to kill any bacteria without EPA approval. Fabuloso can make your home sparkle, but it does not disinfect it.

Fabuloso is an all-purpose cleaner known for its signature scents, leaving your home smelling fresh. You can use it to clean basic dirt and grime. Because Fabuloso does not kill germs, it's less harsh and can be used on various surfaces, but it is similar to sprays that clean surfaces but do not disinfect your home. That said, the brand has launched an EPA-approved Fabuloso antibacterial line that can kill 99.9% of household bacteria.