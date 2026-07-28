Pine-Sol Vs. Fabuloso: What's The Difference?
It's time for your home to look its best. Full-on playlist ready, gloves on, deep-cleaning mode activated. But before you start, you need to prepare. Pine-Sol and Fabuloso are top choices for getting down to the nitty-gritty in your home. So, what's the difference? Before you break out the mop, let's see which cleaner you really need.
The main difference between Pine-Sol and Fabuloso is their disinfectant power. Disinfectants kill germs, and of the two brands, Pine-Sol is the only one registered with the EPA as a disinfectant. It is formulated to kill household bacteria and germs. Fabuloso, on the other hand, cannot claim to kill any bacteria without EPA approval. Fabuloso can make your home sparkle, but it does not disinfect it.
Fabuloso is an all-purpose cleaner known for its signature scents, leaving your home smelling fresh. You can use it to clean basic dirt and grime. Because Fabuloso does not kill germs, it's less harsh and can be used on various surfaces, but it is similar to sprays that clean surfaces but do not disinfect your home. That said, the brand has launched an EPA-approved Fabuloso antibacterial line that can kill 99.9% of household bacteria.
Which is right for your cleaning needs?
It's said that the best defense is a good offense. Classic Fabuloso is great for maintaining a clean home and attacking daily dirt, grime, and grease. How to clean with Fabuloso is as easy as following the instructions on the bottle. It's safe to use on sealed wood floors and on kitchen and bathroom counters, as well as other nonporous surfaces. It's recommended to dilute the cleaner with water as the scent is very strong. Remember to never, ever mix cleaners unless you are sure they are safe together, even ones that do not contain disinfectant.
To kill germs, it's best to clean with Pine-Sol. And for cleaning gross areas behind the toilet? Definitely use a product that kills germs. (Who knows what's lurking behind there?) Pine-Sol should be diluted with ¼ cup of product per gallon of water, as recommended on the label. Like Fabuloso, it can also be used on nonporous surfaces and sealed wood. And never, ever with bleach. (Again, chemistry.)
To keep things simple for your cleaning projects, here's a quick cheat sheet: Classic Fabuloso is an all-purpose cleaner that smells great. Pine-Sol is for deep cleaning and disinfecting. (And also smells piney fresh.) Choose your product, and get cleaning.