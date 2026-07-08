Your Cleaning Sprays May Not Be Disinfecting Your Home

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Some folks believe that a too-clean home is a sign of wasted life. And while we agree that, in general, it's better to live in the moment than to spend too much time worrying about the dishes, there's no denying that a clean home just feels better. In fact, research suggests that keeping a clean home can reduce stress and improve focus. That said, some of your surface cleaners may not be purifying your space in quite the way you think they are.

It's important to first point out that cleaning and disinfecting, while in the same wheelhouse, are not synonyms. Your favorite cleaning product may do a great job at removing dirt and grime, but might be only mildly effective at removing bacteria. Disinfectants, on the other hand, work to kill up to 99.99% of bacteria, effectively ridding the space of pathogens, as opposed to simply getting it to sparkle and shine. Some popular cleaners like Clorox Cleaner + Bleach both cleans and disinfects, but others like Mrs. Myers Clean Day only does the latter.

Maintaining a regular cleaning schedule can benefit your mental health. However, adhering to a regular disinfecting regimen can work to protect your physical health by reducing the risk of exposure to pathogens. It's encouraged to disinfect surfaces around the home when they have been exposed to people with communicable illnesses or when raw meat has been prepared on them. You might also consider routinely disinfecting high-traffic surfaces like doorknobs, light switches, faucets, sinks, toilets, and handles (don't forget the fridge door!)