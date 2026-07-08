Your Cleaning Sprays May Not Be Disinfecting Your Home
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Some folks believe that a too-clean home is a sign of wasted life. And while we agree that, in general, it's better to live in the moment than to spend too much time worrying about the dishes, there's no denying that a clean home just feels better. In fact, research suggests that keeping a clean home can reduce stress and improve focus. That said, some of your surface cleaners may not be purifying your space in quite the way you think they are.
It's important to first point out that cleaning and disinfecting, while in the same wheelhouse, are not synonyms. Your favorite cleaning product may do a great job at removing dirt and grime, but might be only mildly effective at removing bacteria. Disinfectants, on the other hand, work to kill up to 99.99% of bacteria, effectively ridding the space of pathogens, as opposed to simply getting it to sparkle and shine. Some popular cleaners like Clorox Cleaner + Bleach both cleans and disinfects, but others like Mrs. Myers Clean Day only does the latter.
Maintaining a regular cleaning schedule can benefit your mental health. However, adhering to a regular disinfecting regimen can work to protect your physical health by reducing the risk of exposure to pathogens. It's encouraged to disinfect surfaces around the home when they have been exposed to people with communicable illnesses or when raw meat has been prepared on them. You might also consider routinely disinfecting high-traffic surfaces like doorknobs, light switches, faucets, sinks, toilets, and handles (don't forget the fridge door!)
To use chemicals or not to use chemicals
To protect yourself from illness-causing bacteria and viruses, it's recommended that you get in the habit of disinfecting surfaces that see a lot of action. Chemical disinfectants like chlorine bleach can get this done. There is also an entire category of cleaners that use quaternary ammonium compounds or quats. However, you might want to think twice before using disinfectant wipes, sprays, and other quat-based cleaners too often. They can contribute to antimicrobial resistance, meaning germs and viruses become impervious to them. It's also important to use them properly, as harsh chemicals damage skin and eye tissues and contribute to respiratory illnesses.
There are also ways to disinfect without these harsh chemicals if you'd prefer. You might try using undiluted 3% hydrogen peroxide in a spray bottle. Or rely on a more eco-friendly product like Seventh Generation Disinfecting Spray that uses plant-based germ killers. It's important to keep in mind that different products fight against different kinds of bacteria and viruses, so it isn't a one size fits all solution. In order to properly disinfect, products should also be left to stand on surfaces for the time directed on the bottle before being wiped off in order to effectively kill the bad stuff.