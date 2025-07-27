Why You Should Think Twice Before Using Disinfecting Wipes To Clean Your Home

Disinfectant wipes are designed to kill bacteria and viruses. Use an appropriate wipe correctly, and you can protect the health of you and your family. Use the wrong wipe or use an appropriate one incorrectly and the opposite happens. That's why it's important to know what's in the disinfectant wipes that you might want to use to clean your home, especially if you have children in the home. For regular cleaning, you likely don't need a disinfectant wipe. Some disinfectants are safer than others, and you can make your own DIY disinfectant wipes using essential oils as cleaning solutions or other common household ingredients. That way, you're not lured into using chemicals that claim to improve your health only to find out that the exact opposite has happened.

We've learned a few things during the COVID era: Protecting yourself against contagious diseases is important, but it's also important not to overreact. In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a boom in the sale and use of disinfectant wipes, but confusion about how they worked and the risks involved was also high. Calls to poison control centers about disinfectants and cleaning products grew by 20% in 2020.

What's also boomed is scientific knowledge of both the effectiveness and dangers of disinfectant wipes. We now know a lot more about when to use them. Currently, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends cleaning with soap and water to remove most viruses and bacteria, and only using disinfectant wipes if someone in the house has been sick. It might be tempting to reach for the most potent chemicals to combat germs, but sometimes, as the saying goes, the cure is worse than the disease.