Woman Demonstrates Quick Trick For Cleaning Behind The Toilet: 'This Is A Great Tip!'

Is there anything worse than cleaning a toilet? It's one kind of torture to run a brush inside the rim of a filthy bowl, but it's even worse when you have to clean an accumulation of hair, dust, and grime around the base. (Ask me how I know.) If you're using a sponge or a rag, it always comes out filthy, and you have yet another thing you need to clean and sanitize after finishing the task. You can imagine my joy, then, at learning about a new method for cleaning behind the toilet that's so brilliant — and dare I say, so obvious — that you'll be quick to steal the idea for yourself.

"So I learned this, like, many, many moons ago, and trust me when I tell you that once you do it this way, you'll never go back," TikToker user @pairswellwithwhine said as she used a simple paper napkin to wipe dust, dirt, grime, and, well, you know, off the base of her toilet. Her followers loved this idea, too. "This is a great tip!" one said, while another added: "I always use paper towels to clean the toilet and the floor!" And if you're wondering why you've been using a sponge or microfiber cloth all this time, I'm right there with you. Although they are single use, napkins are one of the few paper products that can be disposable and relatively environmentally friendly at the same time. Plus, they're ridiculously cheap. The ones in the Amazon Basics Everyday Paper Napkin 400 Pack cost just a penny each, so it's no surprise that @pairswellwithwhine's comment section was full of love for this quick trick.