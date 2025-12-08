The Best Way To Clean Behind Your Toilet And Keep It Spotless

As much as you dread cleaning the toilet, it's likely a pretty standard part of your cleaning routine by now — that is, at least the parts you can see. But when was the last time you made a good-faith effort to clean that awkward gap behind the toilet? Whether you have a freestanding or mounted toilet, this may be one of the areas you're forgetting to clean in your bathroom. To make the task easy, quick, and pain-free, you just need a vacuum with a narrow brush head attachment, a quality microfiber cloth, and an antibacterial spray.

The gap between the wall and your toilet is subject to humid conditions, which trap dust, hair, and other debris. Plus, thanks to a phenomenon known as a toilet plume, in which microorganisms are dispersed out and around the toilet when flushed, this spot may harbor nasty bacteria. Thankfully, by starting with a quick dry vacuum of the area, followed by a generous spritz of antibacterial spray and a wipe down of the area with a microfiber cloth, you can have this area sparkling and germ-free in minutes.

A lot of us don't think to use the vacuum in the bathroom, especially in the area behind the toilet, as this can be one of the trickiest spots to hit with a vacuum. However, when you add moisture to a surface in your bathroom before proper vacuuming, you're actually making a bigger mess for yourself. Instead of cleaning dry dust and hair, you're basically creating mud. That's why a narrow-bristled hose attachment is perfect for this task. The bristles can scrape up loose debris, while the head shape can fit into those awkward grooves.