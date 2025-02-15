The Trickiest Spots To Hit When Vacuuming (And How To Reach Them Every Time)

When it comes down to it, one of the biggest reasons people struggle with keeping certain areas clean is because they don't have the proper tools to do it with. When purchasing a vacuum — especially if you plan to have just one — you want get a model that has a hose with multiple attachment. You'll get bonus points if you can also turn it into a handheld vacuum. If you want power and versatility, your best option is a canister vacuum like the Eureka 3670M. But if you want the Rolls-Royce of canister vacuums, go for the Miele Classic C1. While they can be pricey upfront, they are known for their longevity and can take the place of having multiple vacuums.

That said, you also want your vacuum to have a high-suction level. After you choose a quality model, make sure that you are cleaning it frequently and properly so that it is able to function in peak form. This is imperative to lifting dust and dirt out of all those hard-to-reach cracks and crevices.

If possible, it can also be useful to have more than one vacuum — a heavy-duty plug-in model with multiple types of attachments for the big messes, and a smaller, more workable one for daily use. Having a stick vacuum (especially a cordless one) can be super helpful when it comes to cleaning up messes quickly and efficiently, and it can usually reach around and under furniture better than a standard vacuum without having to move everything.