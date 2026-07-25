Transform Old Coffee Cans Into Clever Bird Feeders That Keep Seed Covered And Dry
Many bird feeders, such as platform or tray style feeders, leave seed exposed to the elements. Wet birdseed can rot and must be discarded. Instead of using a commercial bird feeder that lets in the rain, you can make an easy DIY bird feeder from repurposed kitchen items that keeps birdseed dry. Large plastic coffee cans are fantastic for this project. There are a few ways to make a bird feeder from empty coffee containers, though some may offer more shelter from wind and rain than others. YouTuber Original Jane shared an ingenious method: turning the coffee can on its side to create a bird feeder tunnel that she claims keeps water out.
A large, plastic coffee can with an indented handle and a plastic lid is best for this craft. You will need a drill and screws to turn this common item into a convenient bird feeder. For a simpler version of this DIY project, you may only need scissors or a knife. The rounded shape of the can acts as a roof, allowing water to roll off the top. Meanwhile, the birdseed is safely inside the plastic hut. Your DIY feeder can be hung, set on a stand, or placed on a deck or porch rail. The plastic feeder is simple to clean and refill. Now, you can enjoy the benefits of putting a bird feeder in your garden without worrying that water will ruin the birdseed.
Crafting a helpful bird feeder from a coffee grounds container
To try this clever outdoor DIY instead of throwing away your coffee container, make sure it is clean. Rinse it with water to remove any leftover grounds. In her video, Original Jane used the lid as a tray to hold the birdseed, while the container itself functioned as a shelter. With a sharp knife or box cutter, slice the bottom off the container to create an open tube. Nestle the plastic lid inside the coffee can, using the notches from the handles as a ledge to hold it. The DIYer drilled into the handles and lid from the outside of the container and inserted screws through both. Make sure to cover any sharp screw ends in tape to protect your feathered friends. Loop a piece of string through the container to create a hanger and suspend your feeder in your yard.
Another way to make the feeder is to cut windows into the side of the coffee can. Cut out one or two large windows, or create several medium-sized openings around the container. Your coffee container can be upright or upside down, with the lid at the bottom of the feeder. To mount the feeder on a post, drill a hole in the side and screw the back of the container into a post. Alternatively, place a hook into the bottom of the plastic container to hang the feeder. The lid will be on the bottom with this design. Your new recycled container feeder has a roof and walls, which should keep out most of the rain, but wind may blow water in through the sides.