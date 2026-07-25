Transform Old Coffee Cans Into Clever Bird Feeders That Keep Seed Covered And Dry

To try this clever outdoor DIY instead of throwing away your coffee container, make sure it is clean. Rinse it with water to remove any leftover grounds. In her video, Original Jane used the lid as a tray to hold the birdseed, while the container itself functioned as a shelter. With a sharp knife or box cutter, slice the bottom off the container to create an open tube. Nestle the plastic lid inside the coffee can, using the notches from the handles as a ledge to hold it. The DIYer drilled into the handles and lid from the outside of the container and inserted screws through both. Make sure to cover any sharp screw ends in tape to protect your feathered friends. Loop a piece of string through the container to create a hanger and suspend your feeder in your yard.

Another way to make the feeder is to cut windows into the side of the coffee can. Cut out one or two large windows, or create several medium-sized openings around the container. Your coffee container can be upright or upside down, with the lid at the bottom of the feeder. To mount the feeder on a post, drill a hole in the side and screw the back of the container into a post. Alternatively, place a hook into the bottom of the plastic container to hang the feeder. The lid will be on the bottom with this design. Your new recycled container feeder has a roof and walls, which should keep out most of the rain, but wind may blow water in through the sides.