Scrap Expensive Organizers: Use Shower Curtain Rings To DIY Budget-Friendly Storage

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Whether you're trying to corral the mess on your coffee table, countertop, kitchen island, or nightstand, an organizer can help you stay on track. Brownie points if you find one that looks gorgeous. Alas, generally, the pretty units come with an expensive price tag. And buying a couple to organize odds and ends around your house can quickly burn a hole in your pockets. So, if you want an organizer that's economical and looks beautiful, YouTuber @diybyjaz, aka DIY Home & Crafts, has a nifty DIY up her sleeve. She simply glues shower curtain rings around a wood round's perimeter to fashion a budget-friendly storage solution in minutes.

Besides not being time- or effort-intensive, this craft is beginner-friendly as well. Plus, you can customize it as you want. You also don't need a lot of supplies. Just get a wood round, some shower curtain rings, like Goowin's Oval Snap Shower Rings, and your hot glue gun to keep your kitchen countertops clutter-free. The decorative elements will depend on your preferences and the room you'd be using this in. That being said, note that this tray will remain wide open. So, it might not be a good idea to store small items, such as keys or jewelry, in it, particularly if you plan on moving it about. Otherwise, they'll fall through the gaps and might get lost in the ether. It'll also be too easy for your mischievous kids and pets to reach in and grab items as and when they please. What you can do (if you want to securely carry it around) is completely cover the curtain rings with scrap fabric or thin wood pieces to keep everything contained within.