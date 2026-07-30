Scrap Expensive Organizers: Use Shower Curtain Rings To DIY Budget-Friendly Storage
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Whether you're trying to corral the mess on your coffee table, countertop, kitchen island, or nightstand, an organizer can help you stay on track. Brownie points if you find one that looks gorgeous. Alas, generally, the pretty units come with an expensive price tag. And buying a couple to organize odds and ends around your house can quickly burn a hole in your pockets. So, if you want an organizer that's economical and looks beautiful, YouTuber @diybyjaz, aka DIY Home & Crafts, has a nifty DIY up her sleeve. She simply glues shower curtain rings around a wood round's perimeter to fashion a budget-friendly storage solution in minutes.
Besides not being time- or effort-intensive, this craft is beginner-friendly as well. Plus, you can customize it as you want. You also don't need a lot of supplies. Just get a wood round, some shower curtain rings, like Goowin's Oval Snap Shower Rings, and your hot glue gun to keep your kitchen countertops clutter-free. The decorative elements will depend on your preferences and the room you'd be using this in. That being said, note that this tray will remain wide open. So, it might not be a good idea to store small items, such as keys or jewelry, in it, particularly if you plan on moving it about. Otherwise, they'll fall through the gaps and might get lost in the ether. It'll also be too easy for your mischievous kids and pets to reach in and grab items as and when they please. What you can do (if you want to securely carry it around) is completely cover the curtain rings with scrap fabric or thin wood pieces to keep everything contained within.
How to build a storage tray using a wood round and shower curtain rings
To turn your shower curtain rings into countertop storage, grab the wood round and wipe it with a damp microfiber cloth. A wet wipe will work, too. This will rid it of dust and debris, so the rings can adhere well. Now, determine whether you want your tray to have the natural look of the wood round or if you would rather zhuzh it up a bit. If you opt for the latter, stain the wood indoors (if outdoors isn't an option) or give a coat of paint or both, depending on the aesthetic you're going for. When you're satisfied, set it aside to air dry. In the meanwhile, decide if you want to embellish it further with a vinyl decal or stencil.
Wipe your shower rings as well and look at them in the same critical manner. In case you don't like the way they look, spray paint them (in the same color as the wood round or a complementary shade for a seamless finish). But if you just find it a bit basic, apply a small amount of Amaco's Rub n Buff to give your tray a metallic finish. You can even wrap the rings in a thin jute cord and insert (or glue) small artificial flowers and foliage to turn it into a statement piece. After you're done decorating them, glue the rings around your wood round such that they border it completely. Once it's cured, use the tray as a catch-all dish or a decorative holder for your vases, candles, and books. Don't forget to seal it if you want to use it in your kitchen or bathroom.