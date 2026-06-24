Woman Turns Shower Curtain Rings Into Countertop Storage With A Cute Dollar Tree DIY
The hardest things to organize are the small household essentials that easily scatter and clutter countertops. Luckily, you can keep these small items corralled with an ingenious but cute Dollar Tree upcycle. The popular YouTube influencer Liz Fenwick DIY shared the details in one 2022 video, which involves making a clever handmade organizer with cheap shower rings. This affordable Dollar Tree item can double as decor and storage with just a little home crafting.
Using shower rings, Fenwick created a contemporary-style cylinder for countertop items. This DIY requires very few materials, keeping it budget-friendly and practical for small and large countertops alike. You'll need Dollar Tree's Home Collection Clear Plastic Shower Curtain Rings and two cans of spray paint for the base. For the best results, use two Rust-Oleum-branded paints, including a flat, solid-colored primer and Rust-Oleum Stone Textured Spray Paint. You'll also need a rotary cutter, faux leather sheet, and hot or super glue to assemble the project and make the finishing touches.
This idea has the same look as another easy Dollar Tree DIY for countertop clutter, but is better for small, niche items rather than serving as a catch-all tray for larger everyday essentials. It's a great way to add character to a countertop on a budget, while providing a designated place for belongings that are tricky to organize, such as Q-tips, matches, sauce packets, spare keys, and writing utensils. Cluttered homes are directly linked to increased stress levels, per the American Psychological Association, and putting these containers to use will elevate the space while also making it more peaceful and restful.
How to upcycle shower curtain rings into a cute countertop jar for clutter
Begin this project by hot-gluing or super-gluing a pack of shower rings in the same shape as the package they come in — stacked overtop one another to make a horizontally fluted cylinder. Make sure all the shower rings are stacked with the snap closure sides lined up. Once assembled, spray paint the design with a paint and primer combo in the color of your choice. The original DIYer used two to three coats of a flat white spray paint, so it wouldn't clash with the final coat of stone-like spray paint. While the paint dries, slice a one-inch strip of faux leather, which should also be in a neutral or natural color. Hot glue the strip over the side of the shower rings where the snap closures are stacked in a single column. This both hides them from view and adds a soft, rustic texture to the overall design.
As brilliant as this design seems to be, YouTuber Liz Fenwick doesn't explain how to close up the bottom so stored items don't fall out. On the bright side, it's easy enough to cut a piece of cardboard or cardstock paper in a circle, and hot-glue or super-glue it to the bottom of the design to keep small items in place. You could also permanently glue the cylinder to the flat surface of a matching rectangular tray or dish, making it immovable but part of a larger centerpiece for storage. Once the bottom issue is taken care of, you're free to style it on any countertop that needs cleaning up. In fact, you could arrange these mini organizers on another affordable homemade project, like the Dollar Tree finds that can be turned into a countertop storage shelf.