Woman Turns Shower Curtain Rings Into Countertop Storage With A Cute Dollar Tree DIY

The hardest things to organize are the small household essentials that easily scatter and clutter countertops. Luckily, you can keep these small items corralled with an ingenious but cute Dollar Tree upcycle. The popular YouTube influencer Liz Fenwick DIY shared the details in one 2022 video, which involves making a clever handmade organizer with cheap shower rings. This affordable Dollar Tree item can double as decor and storage with just a little home crafting.

Using shower rings, Fenwick created a contemporary-style cylinder for countertop items. This DIY requires very few materials, keeping it budget-friendly and practical for small and large countertops alike. You'll need Dollar Tree's Home Collection Clear Plastic Shower Curtain Rings and two cans of spray paint for the base. For the best results, use two Rust-Oleum-branded paints, including a flat, solid-colored primer and Rust-Oleum Stone Textured Spray Paint. You'll also need a rotary cutter, faux leather sheet, and hot or super glue to assemble the project and make the finishing touches.

This idea has the same look as another easy Dollar Tree DIY for countertop clutter, but is better for small, niche items rather than serving as a catch-all tray for larger everyday essentials. It's a great way to add character to a countertop on a budget, while providing a designated place for belongings that are tricky to organize, such as Q-tips, matches, sauce packets, spare keys, and writing utensils. Cluttered homes are directly linked to increased stress levels, per the American Psychological Association, and putting these containers to use will elevate the space while also making it more peaceful and restful.