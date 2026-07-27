Add A Touch Of Elegance To Your Curtains Using Vintage Door Knobs

Vintage door knobs are beautiful and fun to collect. They come in many materials — cut or pressed glass, porcelain, brass, and bronze — and just as many styles and motifs. This variety is great because it means that you can easily find something to match the vibe of your home. Vintage knobs can be repurposed in a ton of ways, from cute countertop decor, all the way to chic entryway storage. They can also be used to add charm and beauty to your curtains.

Curtains have a way of completely transforming your space – they are a natural focal point, which means they draw a lot of attention. Now, imagine adding a bit of sparkling, Victorian elegance by placing glass spheres at the ends of your curtain rods. Or, add a touch of cottagecore whimsy by using hand-painted porcelain globes as hooks to hold your curtains open. If you don't already have vintage door knobs, the best place to start is at local thrift stores, antique shops, and estate sales. Salvage stores like Habitat for Humanity are also a good place to look, as well as online marketplaces like eBay and Facebook Marketplace.