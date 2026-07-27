Add A Touch Of Elegance To Your Curtains Using Vintage Door Knobs
Vintage door knobs are beautiful and fun to collect. They come in many materials — cut or pressed glass, porcelain, brass, and bronze — and just as many styles and motifs. This variety is great because it means that you can easily find something to match the vibe of your home. Vintage knobs can be repurposed in a ton of ways, from cute countertop decor, all the way to chic entryway storage. They can also be used to add charm and beauty to your curtains.
Curtains have a way of completely transforming your space – they are a natural focal point, which means they draw a lot of attention. Now, imagine adding a bit of sparkling, Victorian elegance by placing glass spheres at the ends of your curtain rods. Or, add a touch of cottagecore whimsy by using hand-painted porcelain globes as hooks to hold your curtains open. If you don't already have vintage door knobs, the best place to start is at local thrift stores, antique shops, and estate sales. Salvage stores like Habitat for Humanity are also a good place to look, as well as online marketplaces like eBay and Facebook Marketplace.
How to use vintage door knobs to spice up your curtains
A curtain holdback (sometimes also called a tieback) is a piece of hardware, typically shaped like a hook, that physically holds your curtains open. In place of a traditional hook, you can easily install a vintage knob to hold back your curtains. This is a relatively simple DIY project. First, take apart the door knob and remove the long, threaded bolt that connects the two knobs. Then simply glue the knob to the backplate it came with, and fix the plate to the wall beside your curtains with screws.
Vintage door knobs can also be used to replace the ends of your curtain rods. This DIY project is similarly simple and will instantly add elegance to your curtains. Glass door knobs are a perfect choice here, though porcelain or even an ornately worked metal knob would work well. The first thing you will need to do is remove both end caps (also called finials) on your curtain rod. Most end caps are attached with threaded studs that fit into the hole on each end of the rod. You will need to glue a new stud (automotive studs work well for this) to the door knob that matches the thread of your curtain rod. From there, all you need to do is screw each knob in place and you are good to go!