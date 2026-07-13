Transform Thrifted Door Knobs Into Countertop Decor Cute Enough To Leave Out All Year
The box of dull door knobs sitting in the thrift store probably doesn't look like treasure, but that old hardware is more promising than you think. With a dash of creativity, thrifted door knobs are perfect for DIY simple and charming countertop decor you'll love. By sprucing up the knob, you'll make an adorable base to hold small decorations. When set on your counter, the shape of the knobs makes for a cute miniature vase for faux flowers, greenery, or a fun pick decoration. Alternatively, using the doorknob to hold a piece of wire turns this decor into a photo or card holder. For a unique twist, TikToker unicorndustdesigns added pencils and cute labels to vintage-looking knobs, creating art class-themed decor.
Most old door knobs can be upcycled for this project, as long as the old spindle isn't stuck in the hole of the knob. That little opening will be used to hold your flowers, pencils, or other small accents. Plus, the smaller decoration on the knob can be swapped out to customize your decor for different seasons. Make sure the knob sits flat on its face so it'll stay upright on your counter. Older style, round knobs work really well as miniature vases or stands. While thrifted door knobs will keep this project cost-effective, you may also be able to repurpose outdated pieces when you update door and drawer hardware in your home.
How to turn old door knobs into versatile countertop decor
While you could paint or shine older, rusty door knobs, leaving them tarnished gives a rustic, cottagecore aesthetic to this DIY. To transform the knobs into an art piece, unicorndustdesigns started by making paper signs with the words "teach" and "draw." With a piece of cute ribbon, she tied a label around each knob's neck. To further decorate the knob, glue tiny paper flowers onto the hardware. Finally, the DIYer stuck the eraser end of a pencil into the hole in the knob.
@unicorndustdesigns
Grab some old doorknobs for this fun diy upcycle. I love using items that others may toss to create fun, useful, decor. These came out so beautiful and they would make for great gifts or items to sell at your booth or craft fairs! You can find the stamps I used on my website unicorndustdesigns.com #unicorndustdesigns #upcycle #repurpose #diys #vintagediys #vintagefinds #vintagedecor #rustycrusty
If you don't love the idea of pencil-themed decor, there are so many other ways to utilize door knobs to style your countertop. Decorate your knob with ribbons and mini bows or leave it plain to create an adorable flower vase. Insert small faux flowers with thin stems into the hole in the knob for the prettiest countertop decor you'll love. This simple project looks cute yet chic and won't take up too much space on your counter.
Instead of flowers or writing utensils, seasonal pick decorations would fit perfectly in this decor and allow you to match your space to any holiday. For a more personalized decoration, bend a piece of wire into a cute picture holder, sticking the end into the knob. Now, you can display florals or photos of friends and family on your kitchen counter for homey decor that looks stylish year-round.