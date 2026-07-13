Transform Thrifted Door Knobs Into Countertop Decor Cute Enough To Leave Out All Year

The box of dull door knobs sitting in the thrift store probably doesn't look like treasure, but that old hardware is more promising than you think. With a dash of creativity, thrifted door knobs are perfect for DIY simple and charming countertop decor you'll love. By sprucing up the knob, you'll make an adorable base to hold small decorations. When set on your counter, the shape of the knobs makes for a cute miniature vase for faux flowers, greenery, or a fun pick decoration. Alternatively, using the doorknob to hold a piece of wire turns this decor into a photo or card holder. For a unique twist, TikToker unicorndustdesigns added pencils and cute labels to vintage-looking knobs, creating art class-themed decor.

Most old door knobs can be upcycled for this project, as long as the old spindle isn't stuck in the hole of the knob. That little opening will be used to hold your flowers, pencils, or other small accents. Plus, the smaller decoration on the knob can be swapped out to customize your decor for different seasons. Make sure the knob sits flat on its face so it'll stay upright on your counter. Older style, round knobs work really well as miniature vases or stands. While thrifted door knobs will keep this project cost-effective, you may also be able to repurpose outdated pieces when you update door and drawer hardware in your home.