Reuse Old Plates To DIY Simple And Charming Countertop Decor You'll Love
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Plates don't have to be used solely for dining. If you stumble upon lovely ones at the thrift shop or are gifted them, why not turn them into decor you can enjoy every day? With a bit of crafting, a couple of old plates can become a beautiful, multi-tiered tray that's both decorative and functional. This DIY can be more affordable if you have two pretty plates at home that you're willing to repurpose. One should be large (a dinner plate) and the other small (a salad or bread plate). Another charming item from the thrift store helps stack them together: A candle stand. Search for one that's sturdy with a flat top and base, preferably wooden, similar to these HomeSoGood Rustic Candlestick Stands.
The YouTube channel Sunnyside Home is behind this very creative DIY, which also calls for paint and a strong adhesive like Gorilla Glue. While the candle stand is an important detail, keep in mind that the plates will likely hog the spotlight on the tray. That's why it's a good idea to pick two that match your decor style, or ones you simply can't resist. It's a piece that could even bring a little coastal grandmother style into your home, especially if you use white plates and a calming blue as your paint color.
Craft a sweet two-tiered tray from plates and a candle stand
The first step will be to paint your wooden candle stand. Although you could use a glass version for the project instead, wooden stands allow you to easily paint them which gives you the freedom to make this DIY yours. Choose a color that will complement your plates. If you want to take it a step further like in the video, you can combine 1 part paint with 3 parts Saltwash to add some texture. Blot the mixture on with a brush until it's covered, then allow it to dry most of the way. Use the brush to smooth out some of the peaks. Next, paint on a layer of white chalk paint, and after it's dry, buff the surface with sandpaper.
The stand should now have a textured look, all with hints of the bottom layer of paint popping through. Be sure to sand the top well since you'll be attaching a plate to it. Regardless of which decorating path you went down for the candle stand, it's time for the main event — putting the two-level tray together. Squeeze glue onto the bottom of the stand, then press it firmly down in the middle of the larger plate. Give it a chance to set. Then, add glue to the top of the candle stand and place the small plate on. Let the piece sit overnight.
Find a countertop where your tray can be both practical and decorative
Once the multi-tiered tray is ready, give the surface of the plates a wipe down before adding any items. Display it on your kitchen counter to bring a little daintiness to the space. Add small decorations, or use it to hold items like fruit, spices, or coffee and tea accessories. It could also become your storage spot for napkins, packaged snacks, or vitamin bottles. If you've been looking for farmhouse bathroom ideas, use the tray as countertop decor for soap, air freshener, and a few rolled towels. When you host gatherings, you could make them even more welcoming by stocking the tray with mints and toothpicks as well.
It's possible to create an extra level for your tray by using a saucer as the top. Do so by attaching another candle stand. Or, if you want to skip them altogether, a different option for building the tray is to carefully drill holes into the center of the plates. Then, secure them together using a specialized kit, such as this Happy Will 3 Tier Cake Stand Hardware. The tray might look even more charming sitting on your countertop, especially if you use plates with different but complementary patterns. And, if you're okay with giving it a break from being indoor decor, your tray would also be the perfect helper when throwing a small garden party.