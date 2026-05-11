Reuse Old Plates To DIY Simple And Charming Countertop Decor You'll Love

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Plates don't have to be used solely for dining. If you stumble upon lovely ones at the thrift shop or are gifted them, why not turn them into decor you can enjoy every day? With a bit of crafting, a couple of old plates can become a beautiful, multi-tiered tray that's both decorative and functional. This DIY can be more affordable if you have two pretty plates at home that you're willing to repurpose. One should be large (a dinner plate) and the other small (a salad or bread plate). Another charming item from the thrift store helps stack them together: A candle stand. Search for one that's sturdy with a flat top and base, preferably wooden, similar to these HomeSoGood Rustic Candlestick Stands.

The YouTube channel Sunnyside Home is behind this very creative DIY, which also calls for paint and a strong adhesive like Gorilla Glue. While the candle stand is an important detail, keep in mind that the plates will likely hog the spotlight on the tray. That's why it's a good idea to pick two that match your decor style, or ones you simply can't resist. It's a piece that could even bring a little coastal grandmother style into your home, especially if you use white plates and a calming blue as your paint color.