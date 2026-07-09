Woman Transforms Thrifted Door Knobs Into Chic Entryway Storage On A Budget
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Knock, knock! Who's there? It's your next DIY project, and it also adds more storage to your entryway. The main component? An old door knob! The Manda Panda Projects TikTok channel shared one version of this idea, starting with a thrifted door knob that was already mounted to a piece of wood. It was a little plain and boring with a distressed cream background and a dark knob, so the creator dressed it up with lots of color and a patterned backdrop. You can recreate this project with your own design scheme, even if you can't find a door knob that already has a wood background.
Start by scouring thrift stores and other secondhand outlets for unique door knobs. Vintage knobs often have more character than modern door hardware. Check local architectural salvage yards, too. They're the overlooked thrift store alternative that's a goldmine for vintage lovers. Even Habitat for Humanity ReStores might have unique door knobs. If you don't find one on a wood background like the original creator did, you'll also need a wood plaque or a piece of scrap wood that you can shape into a hanger. Grab screws and a drill to attach the knob to the wood.
Dressing up the piece is how you really make it shine. You can paint or stain the background and decoupage designs onto the wood. Even better: look for fun and wacky doorknobs that aren't boring to use as your entryway hangers. The knob itself acts as a hanger for coats and other large items, and you can add small hooks along the bottom of the wood backer to hold keys and small items.
Dress up your door knob hanger
While there are lots of entryway storage ideas that are cute space savers, this one can be quite unique based on the door knob you choose and how you embellish it. If you're starting with just the door knob, the first step is attaching it to a wooden back. No woodworking tools or skills? Grab a wood plaque, like these Creative Hobbies Unfinished Wood Plaques from Amazon. The unfinished wood takes paint and stain well, or you can add other embellishments, like decoupaged decorative napkins, on top. To keep the project as low-cost as possible (and to maximize customization), cut scrap wood into the shape you want for your background. Or, cut one long board and attach multiple door knobs along it to create a longer organizer.
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Now, modify the wood plaque and the door knob to customize the look. For the knob, a new coat of metallic paint freshens up the look and coordinates better with the metal finishes in your home. Or, use Rub 'N Buff to make a newer metal knob look vintage.
Predrill holes for the door knob screws to prevent the wood from cracking. Align the knob with the pilot holes, and screw it into place. If you're attaching multiple knobs to a single long board, decide on the spacing and mark each knob before drilling. Attach smaller hooks along the bottom edge of the wood to hold keyrings, sunglasses, and other small items. Hang the door knob organizer on your entryway wall, making sure to screw it into the studs.