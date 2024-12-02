5 Fun & Wacky Doorknobs That Prove These Handles Don't Have To Be Boring

When it comes to choosing interior door hardware or the perfect handleset for your entry door, it feels like the options are simultaneously endless and yet, somehow all the same. Try to remember the last time you actually took notice of someone else's doorknob. Coming up blank? Well, that's because people rarely use their door hardware as an opportunity to add character or a design statement to their homes. But what a missed opportunity that is!

Adding unique and fun door hardware is an unexpected way to inject some charm, personality, and whimsy to your space. The next time you are in the market for new interior doorknobs or want to replace your standard exterior door handle with something with personality to make a lasting first impression, look to one-of-a-kind door hardware to bring the element of unanticipated humor and delighted surprise. For a little inspiration to get the creative juices flowing, here are five quirky and distinct doorknob ideas to liven up your home with personalized visual interest. These include animals, hands, and gorgeous marble options.