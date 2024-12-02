5 Fun & Wacky Doorknobs That Prove These Handles Don't Have To Be Boring
When it comes to choosing interior door hardware or the perfect handleset for your entry door, it feels like the options are simultaneously endless and yet, somehow all the same. Try to remember the last time you actually took notice of someone else's doorknob. Coming up blank? Well, that's because people rarely use their door hardware as an opportunity to add character or a design statement to their homes. But what a missed opportunity that is!
Adding unique and fun door hardware is an unexpected way to inject some charm, personality, and whimsy to your space. The next time you are in the market for new interior doorknobs or want to replace your standard exterior door handle with something with personality to make a lasting first impression, look to one-of-a-kind door hardware to bring the element of unanticipated humor and delighted surprise. For a little inspiration to get the creative juices flowing, here are five quirky and distinct doorknob ideas to liven up your home with personalized visual interest. These include animals, hands, and gorgeous marble options.
Give this clever doorknob a hand(shake)
Humorously designed to look like a hand outreached for a firm handshake or one ready to play tug of war with you over the handle, there are so many clever doorknobs out there with hand-shaped whimsy. While some, like a hand faced palm out for a high five, are fixed designs meant for the pull side of the door only, others are turnable for passage doorways with a latch. Perhaps you want to lean into your spiritual side and feature a yoga-inspired hand mudra to promote a mindful, zen calm. Or maybe you simply want to make someone smile with an optimistic and supportive thumbs-up knob (though, if it is a rotating passage knob, be aware that it will quickly turn into a thumbs down when used!).
If the hands aren't your cup of tea but you love the idea of a doorknob featuring the human form, there are amazing options out there ranging from a vast array of faces to feet with or without designer sneakers. There are even stunning sculptural takes on the entire human figure transformed into tall door handles that are truly works of art. Whatever the gesture or body language, a hand- or figure-shaped doorknob makes a human connection with your guests, whether that be in a humorous or welcoming way.
Door invasion of the octopi!
Why not take a walk on the wild side and let the creatures of the ocean guard your doors with octopus tentacle door handles? Sea life enthusiasts will love the way the mischievous tentacle appears to be coming out of the door in twists and curls, complete with its suction-cup-like suckers for extra texture and visual interest. With sort of a fun, maritime steampunk vibe, this funky tentacle handle adds some major personality to the pull side of a door, though there are options out there that are operational for a passage door as well. Kids and adults alike will delight in the unexpected invasion of this maritime appendage on your interior doors.
Not really into octopi? Animal lovers can rejoice because there are endless wildlife-inspired hardware options out there for every interest. From snakes to otters, elephants to peacocks – any animal you adore, the internet likely has a door handle for it, especially on artisan sites like Etsy. Even if you just choose one special door in the house to showcase a surprise animal friend, it is a fabulously joyful detail your guests will not be likely to forget anytime soon.
Maximize vintage charm
Remember when you were asked if you ever noticed someone else's doorknobs? If you are one of the rare few that said yes, odds are pretty good that it was because they were unique vintage knobs that actually brought some character to the home. Doorknobs used to be treated in a more diverse and exciting way, so look to the past for inspiration for bringing back that quirky antique charm. Go with either truly vintage items or gorgeous reproductions.
Try a porcelain knob painted with a pink rose and pair it with an ornate brass backplate to lean into feminine, opulent Victorian vibes. Or add a retro pop of color with vintage glass or crystal knobs in any hue. Perhaps it is the backplate that gets to be the star of the show, such as an arts and crafts- or art deco-inspired metal plate with intricate etchings. For a stunning flair straight out of Mexican tradition, look to hand-painted Talavera knobs with vibrant and joyful patterns. No matter which vintage style speaks to the aesthetic of your home, embracing these more exciting styles from bygone eras will be a surefire way for someone to really take notice of your door hardware.
Honor your pet by installing a doorknob with their likeness
It is no secret that people really love their pets. They are members of the family ... sometimes preferred over their human counterparts. If your pet rules the house, then why not honor their beloved presence (or in some cases, warn guests of the troublemaker that lies within) with a playful doorknob that looks just like them? This sort of tribute would also be so heartwarming and beautiful to honor the legacy of a best pal that has crossed the rainbow bridge and left a pet-sized hole in your heart.
While some companies make entire lines of cast hardware in several different dog and cat breeds, there are also so many independent artists on sites like Etsy with countless additional options, such as extra long dachshund door pulls (the longer the funnier!) or pet tail lever handles that open with a wag. Though it is easier to find dummy-set doorknobs which are fixed and do not turn, there are some dog and cat options that will work for passage and entry doors. Some retailers even offer matching door knockers, hooks, leash holders, and more, just in case a doorknob isn't quite enough of a gesture or if you have more than one pet. Dog and cat lovers can take their adoration to the next level with fun, personalized pet doorknobs that will bring whimsy and purr-sonalization to their home.
Natural stone and crystal hardware add an organic opulence
Lean into your organic side by using fun doorknobs or levers made from stunning natural stone or crystals. Adding an unexpected hit of opulence, these of-the-Earth materials give a high-end, unique look to the space while still feeling grounded in nature. Whether the knobs themselves are made of the material or it's simply inlaid within other metal elements, this upscale earthy door hardware will not go unnoticed.
For a more modern, luxe aesthetic, look for door hardware made with marble. White marble has a timeless staying power, while materials like green marble handles will inject a bit more unanticipated color and fun. If you are looking for a more bohemian vibe, opt for door hardware featuring natural crystals or gemstones, such as quartz or agate, for some ethereal beauty. Some people believe that crystals have metaphysical properties that exude positive energy to promote healing, health, spirituality, creativity, love, and more.
But whether you choose your gorgeous geode based on its metaphysical significance or simply think it is beautiful to look at, natural crystal door hardware will give your space an otherworldly sparkle. Lastly, there are artists making doorknobs from literal river rocks if you are looking for a more rustic, rugged aesthetic. Whichever natural stone or crystal appeals to your sensibility, these organic beauties bring a welcome warmth and sophistication to the space while also being delightfully unexpected.