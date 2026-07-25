She Takes Rope And A Detergent Bottle To Create A Charming Flower Vase
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When you're a DIY fan, you see a lot of amazing transformations. But the detergent bottle to vase conversion is definitely one of the more impressive ones we've seen. The idea comes from the TikTok channel Crafts by Gülcan and completely disguises the fact that the flower vessel uses a plastic bottle for the shape. The cover-up that helps with the charade is white decorative rope wrapped around the bottle from top to bottom with darker botanical images on top.
Detergent bottles work well for this project because they're made of sturdy plastic that holds up over time. You'll need a specific type of bottle for this craft. Wide laundry detergent bottles likely won't work. Instead, look for a handle-free bottle that curves inward toward the top. Dish soap bottles often have this silhouette. Imagine how the container would look with the top portion removed and how closely that shape would resemble a vase. There are plenty of other clever ways to use an old detergent bottle if you have different styles that won't work for this project.
If you'd like to keep the wrapping simple and create a piece of rustic decor, choose white or brown rope. You can also find colorful rope, like Craftdady's Polyester Rope, if you're going for a more eclectic look. If the twine wrapping idea doesn't fit your vibe, alternatives include braided strips of fabric, thick yarn, leather strips, or strands of small beads. Painting the detergent bottle first might be beneficial if you choose beads, since the plastic could show through between them. You'll also need glue to attach the covering and any other embellishments you want to add.
Craft a vase from a bottle and rope
Remove the cap but keep it. Washing the bottle out completely is essential, especially if you plan to put cut flowers in the vase. Then, cut the top of the bottle off using a sharp utility knife. Ideally, you want the vase to curve in toward the top. That hourglass shape helps keep droopy flowers upright and arrangements how you want them. Decide where an ideal location is to cut, so you get the vase shape you want.
Now, wrap the chosen cover material around the bottle, using glue to attach it in several spots. Push the rows right next to each other to cover the plastic completely. If you want variety, alternate the materials. Play with sections of white rope on the top and bottom with brown twine in the center, or thicker and thinner rope sections. You can also cut strips of your cover material and glue them on vertically. Attaching a thicker piece along the top edge gives it a rim-like look and covers any rough edges.
To add designs onto the vase, decoupage cutouts from napkins or paper onto the rope. Or, adhere decorations, like tiny bows made from ribbon, wooden beads painted various colors, or wooden cutouts, onto the vase. To continue the theme, upcycle other containers into unique vessels to display stems. For example, you can transform an old pickle jar into a chic flower vase with cement.