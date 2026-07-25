She Takes Rope And A Detergent Bottle To Create A Charming Flower Vase

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When you're a DIY fan, you see a lot of amazing transformations. But the detergent bottle to vase conversion is definitely one of the more impressive ones we've seen. The idea comes from the TikTok channel Crafts by Gülcan and completely disguises the fact that the flower vessel uses a plastic bottle for the shape. The cover-up that helps with the charade is white decorative rope wrapped around the bottle from top to bottom with darker botanical images on top.

Detergent bottles work well for this project because they're made of sturdy plastic that holds up over time. You'll need a specific type of bottle for this craft. Wide laundry detergent bottles likely won't work. Instead, look for a handle-free bottle that curves inward toward the top. Dish soap bottles often have this silhouette. Imagine how the container would look with the top portion removed and how closely that shape would resemble a vase. There are plenty of other clever ways to use an old detergent bottle if you have different styles that won't work for this project.

If you'd like to keep the wrapping simple and create a piece of rustic decor, choose white or brown rope. You can also find colorful rope, like Craftdady's Polyester Rope, if you're going for a more eclectic look. If the twine wrapping idea doesn't fit your vibe, alternatives include braided strips of fabric, thick yarn, leather strips, or strands of small beads. Painting the detergent bottle first might be beneficial if you choose beads, since the plastic could show through between them. You'll also need glue to attach the covering and any other embellishments you want to add.