Use An Old Milk Jug To Create Adorable Countertop Storage With This Clever DIY
Step away from the recycling bin! That's a perfectly good countertop storage container you're about to toss. Sure, it might look like an empty milk carton right now. But that sturdy plastic jug creates the perfect base for a bin that can hold utensils and other must-haves on your kitchen countertop. When you follow the design of YouTube creator Evrim Taşer Yılmaz, no one will even guess the storage container started its life as a milk jug. She uses disassembled wooden clothespins to cover the outside, creating a rich brown, textured surface. It's an extra kitchen storage idea that doesn't take much time or money to put together.
While the original uses a smaller half-gallon milk jug, you can also use a gallon container if that's what you have or if you want a larger storage option. Better yet, use a mix of plastic jugs to create a trio of containers in different heights and sizes. The rule of three keeps the look appealing. Just make sure any container you use is washed well with warm, soapy water.
If you don't care for the clothespin look, choose a different wooden covering. Options include wooden dowels, paint stirring sticks, craft sticks, and tumbling tower game blocks. You can even cut scrap wood into thin sections to attach to the plastic jug. If you want to change the color, choose stain or paint to finish the wood covering. It's easy to personalize based on what you already have or the look you prefer. Finally, you'll need glue and a utility knife. There are lots of ways to upcycle old milk jugs into home storage, and this one is versatile and stylish.
Upcycle your milk jug into a storage container
Cut the milk jug just below the handle to create the base for the container. You may need to go back around with scissors to smooth out the edges. You'll cover it with wood, so it doesn't have to be perfect. You can paint the carton or line the inside with fabric or leave it plain.
If you're using clothespins to cover the milk jug, pull the two sides apart. You can usually twist them to loosen the spring and discard it. Position one half of the clothespin vertically and level with the bottom of the jug, and glue it in place. Put another half directly above it to cover the top half. It's okay if it sticks above the top of the carton. Or, complete the bottom row first and then the top row. Repeat until the entire carton is covered. If you use longer materials, like dowels or paint sticks, cut them to the desired length first.
In the original, the creator ties twine around the carton and adds a wooden heart. You can get creative with your finishes. One option is to attach a horizontal wooden trim piece around the top edges for a finished look. Or, glue various wooden shapes all over the container for extra dimension. Painted air-dry clay shapes, like fruits and veggies, would also make a cute addition to the outside. And if you want an elevated look, glue the carton to a thin square of wood that's slightly larger to create a stand. Keep in mind, there are many more smart ways to reuse milk jugs if you have extras!