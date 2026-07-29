Use An Old Milk Jug To Create Adorable Countertop Storage With This Clever DIY

Step away from the recycling bin! That's a perfectly good countertop storage container you're about to toss. Sure, it might look like an empty milk carton right now. But that sturdy plastic jug creates the perfect base for a bin that can hold utensils and other must-haves on your kitchen countertop. When you follow the design of YouTube creator Evrim Taşer Yılmaz, no one will even guess the storage container started its life as a milk jug. She uses disassembled wooden clothespins to cover the outside, creating a rich brown, textured surface. It's an extra kitchen storage idea that doesn't take much time or money to put together.

While the original uses a smaller half-gallon milk jug, you can also use a gallon container if that's what you have or if you want a larger storage option. Better yet, use a mix of plastic jugs to create a trio of containers in different heights and sizes. The rule of three keeps the look appealing. Just make sure any container you use is washed well with warm, soapy water.

If you don't care for the clothespin look, choose a different wooden covering. Options include wooden dowels, paint stirring sticks, craft sticks, and tumbling tower game blocks. You can even cut scrap wood into thin sections to attach to the plastic jug. If you want to change the color, choose stain or paint to finish the wood covering. It's easy to personalize based on what you already have or the look you prefer. Finally, you'll need glue and a utility knife. There are lots of ways to upcycle old milk jugs into home storage, and this one is versatile and stylish.