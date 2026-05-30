The Clever Way To Upcycle Old Milk Jugs Into Stunning Home Storage
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There are thousands of organizer baskets and boxes sold at retailers around the country. Although it may be tempting to purchase premade solutions, there's no need to go out and buy organizers when you can simply make customized pieces at home. There are many smart ways to reuse milk jugs, and one of them involves upcycling the plastic receptacles into cute home storage. Instagram user genevavanderzeil shared their clever idea that uses basic crafting supplies to turn plastic jugs into adorable basket organizers that double as decor.
This idea is easy and open-ended, giving potential DIYers many customization options. All you need are a pair of scissors, hot glue, fabric, and twine or ribbon. Also pick up additional embellishments to put your own spin on the idea. Any fabric will do, and you can use any accessories that match your interior. This provides the freedom to make a personalized, stunning organizer. Each milk jug creates one receptacle, so start stocking up if various items need sorting.
The mini storage boxes can be displayed on shelves or hidden in cabinets, closets, or larger organizers. You can use them to hold virtually any small household item. The original DIYer used their upcycled milk jugs to hold various crafting materials, like embroidery string, ribbon spools, and other sewing supplies. However, this idea can also hold bathroom products, like makeup or hair accessories. Or put it to use in a bedroom to store jewelry or small mementos.
How to recycle milk jugs as adorable baskets for home essentials
Start by cutting off the top half of the milk jug's front and sides, and leave the backside so there's a rectangular flap left behind. Now measure the dimensions of the milk jug, and cut your fabric accordingly. Add an extra inch to each side of the cut fabric to make room for error, as excess pieces can always be trimmed later on. Glue the material over the jug until all of the plastic is covered inside and out. Be sure to use a glue formulated for adhering fabric to plastic, like Loctite Vinyl, Plastic, and Fabric Adhesive. Bend the back flap forward and, optionally, cut a small hole in the middle. Thread either ribbon or twine through to give it a small bow. This flap will enclose the pocket's contents, and the bow adds aesthetic value.
The chosen fabric and embellishments can greatly impact the look of your finished organizers. Stick to a natural linen fabric and twine for a more rustic look for farmhouse interiors. Or go with a velvet or satin fabric paired with a ribbon for a more elegant or modern look. You can also add other embellishments to upgrade the organizer boxes. Consider adding rhinestones or beads around the edges for a more eccentric look. You could even cut off a small rectangle of fabric in the front to make room for a label, like the Kiukiuo Storage Bin Labels with Marker. This can upgrade your home storage even further by making it easier to organize and identify what's in each DIY storage container. If you don't use all of your milk jugs, don't toss the extras. Hold onto them for similar DIYs that upcycle these plastic receptacles, such as the adorable milk jug garden decor idea.