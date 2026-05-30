The Clever Way To Upcycle Old Milk Jugs Into Stunning Home Storage

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There are thousands of organizer baskets and boxes sold at retailers around the country. Although it may be tempting to purchase premade solutions, there's no need to go out and buy organizers when you can simply make customized pieces at home. There are many smart ways to reuse milk jugs, and one of them involves upcycling the plastic receptacles into cute home storage. Instagram user genevavanderzeil shared their clever idea that uses basic crafting supplies to turn plastic jugs into adorable basket organizers that double as decor.

This idea is easy and open-ended, giving potential DIYers many customization options. All you need are a pair of scissors, hot glue, fabric, and twine or ribbon. Also pick up additional embellishments to put your own spin on the idea. Any fabric will do, and you can use any accessories that match your interior. This provides the freedom to make a personalized, stunning organizer. Each milk jug creates one receptacle, so start stocking up if various items need sorting.

The mini storage boxes can be displayed on shelves or hidden in cabinets, closets, or larger organizers. You can use them to hold virtually any small household item. The original DIYer used their upcycled milk jugs to hold various crafting materials, like embroidery string, ribbon spools, and other sewing supplies. However, this idea can also hold bathroom products, like makeup or hair accessories. Or put it to use in a bedroom to store jewelry or small mementos.