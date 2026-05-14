An Old Milk Jug + A Little Creativity = Adorably Unique DIY Garden Decor

Most of us are familiar with the shape of a plastic milk jug. But do you ever look at one and picture it having a face? If not (and it's totally understandable), the following DIY might just change that! Like many containers, an old milk jug can be repurposed into a clever planter by making a few adjustments. Where the project turns whimsical, though, is when you paint a face on it — really bringing the planter to life.

The jug's handle is at the center of it all. It becomes the face's protruding nose, and then customizable features and accessories are added on. As for the plant? Well, that's your new friend's hair. In addition to being a unique way to display plants, it's a budget-friendly project that saves milk jugs from the trash. Plus, the end results will likely conjure up lots of smiles.

You'll need art supplies to make this quirky garden decor. Grab an outdoor spray paint, such as Rust-Oleum Painter's Touch Spray Paint, choosing a color you'd like for its skin tone. Acrylic paints can be used to create facial features, like this TMOL Acrylic Paint Set. Lastly, pick up a plant to set inside your creation. Keep in mind that the plant's type can affect the project's appearance. For example, if you choose to care for a spider plant inside the jug, it could be the perfect '80s-rock hairstyle.