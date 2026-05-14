An Old Milk Jug + A Little Creativity = Adorably Unique DIY Garden Decor
Most of us are familiar with the shape of a plastic milk jug. But do you ever look at one and picture it having a face? If not (and it's totally understandable), the following DIY might just change that! Like many containers, an old milk jug can be repurposed into a clever planter by making a few adjustments. Where the project turns whimsical, though, is when you paint a face on it — really bringing the planter to life.
The jug's handle is at the center of it all. It becomes the face's protruding nose, and then customizable features and accessories are added on. As for the plant? Well, that's your new friend's hair. In addition to being a unique way to display plants, it's a budget-friendly project that saves milk jugs from the trash. Plus, the end results will likely conjure up lots of smiles.
You'll need art supplies to make this quirky garden decor. Grab an outdoor spray paint, such as Rust-Oleum Painter's Touch Spray Paint, choosing a color you'd like for its skin tone. Acrylic paints can be used to create facial features, like this TMOL Acrylic Paint Set. Lastly, pick up a plant to set inside your creation. Keep in mind that the plant's type can affect the project's appearance. For example, if you choose to care for a spider plant inside the jug, it could be the perfect '80s-rock hairstyle.
How to make your milk jug face planter
Begin by thoroughly washing your milk jug and allowing it to dry. Next, use a utility knife to cut off the bottom section of the container, removing about a couple of inches. Then, spray-paint the outside of the jug and let it dry. Here's where your art skills really come in. Flip the jug over so that the cap is facing downwards. Position it so the handle is centered, like a nose. Use a pencil to draw a face, including features like eyes, a mouth, and eyebrows. Don't be afraid to look at examples online if it helps.
Once you're happy with the face, you can make it official by painting it on. Then, set the jug aside to dry. Before adding your plant, consider accessorizing it for even more style. Tie a scarf around your person's forehead, stick in costume jewelry, or give them a pair of glasses. You could attach fake facial hair. Make the planter as beautiful, funny, or creative as you like. Or, just keep it simple.
Poke a few holes around the top of the planter to allow you to thread cord through and create a hanger. Set a potted plant inside, and you'll have the most adorable garden decor. If you'd prefer to plant directly into the milk jug, you'll have to add drainage holes at the bottom. Hang it in an outdoor spot, like from a patio, where it can be enjoyed on a daily basis. Craft a variety of face planters to boost the whimsy of your space even more. It's just one of many smart ways to reuse milk jugs!