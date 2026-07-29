Not Cabinets Or Shelves: An Easy DIY For Unique Toilet Paper Storage
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In cramped bathrooms, the classic shelf-and-cabinet toilet paper storage system may not be the best option. When space is at a premium, storing bulky items elsewhere is essential. If you need a clever way to store extra toilet paper without cramming cabinets or stuffing your shelves, PVC pipes offer an inexpensive and nifty solution. PVC pipes, though unconventional, can make a unique, freestanding toilet paper holder. With a few pipes and fittings, you can build this bathroom storage idea quickly and inexpensively. Plastic pipes double as building blocks that fit together easily. The versatility of PVC pipes lets you customize the size of your DIY toilet paper storage to fit your bathroom.
This inventive toilet paper holder features a dispenser arm for your current roll as well as a convenient spot to stack additional rolls. Commercial, minimalist toilet paper holders that also include storage can be somewhat pricey. Instead, this smart way to repurpose PVC pipes can likely be completed for $10 or less, depending on how you build it. If you're not a fan of the industrial look of the plastic pipes, you can spray paint them any color. Black or dark brown paint helps the cheap pipes look like a chic designer bathroom accessory. PVC cement can permanently affix the pipes together.
Instructions for building a PVC pipe toilet paper holder
To construct this toilet paper holder, make a stand that rests flat on the floor. Use three tee joints to connect six small pipes of equal length. Form them into the shape of the letter H. Situate one of these tee pieces in the center of the stand, with an open fitting for your holder. Place caps on the ends to create the base. For a more stylish design, add an elbow and then a cap piece onto each end. This creates feet for a more finished, intentional look.
To add the holder onto the base, there are a few options. The additional rolls can be stored on the same pole that supports the dispenser. Alternatively, include two parallel poles to make a holder and storage rack. For separate features, use a small connecting pipe to add a sideways tee onto your base. Now, a long pipe for your holder can be inserted vertically into the top of the tee.
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Use an elbow or tee and two PVC pieces to form an L shape, attaching it to the tee for the storage arm. An elbow and a pipe fixed to the top of the long vertical pole will make a simple toilet paper holder. Otherwise, make a single holder piece that can be pulled off to stack rolls on the pipe below the dispenser. Place caps over the ends of your PVC and paint this creative way to store toilet paper.