Not Cabinets Or Shelves: An Easy DIY For Unique Toilet Paper Storage

To construct this toilet paper holder, make a stand that rests flat on the floor. Use three tee joints to connect six small pipes of equal length. Form them into the shape of the letter H. Situate one of these tee pieces in the center of the stand, with an open fitting for your holder. Place caps on the ends to create the base. For a more stylish design, add an elbow and then a cap piece onto each end. This creates feet for a more finished, intentional look.

To add the holder onto the base, there are a few options. The additional rolls can be stored on the same pole that supports the dispenser. Alternatively, include two parallel poles to make a holder and storage rack. For separate features, use a small connecting pipe to add a sideways tee onto your base. Now, a long pipe for your holder can be inserted vertically into the top of the tee.

Use an elbow or tee and two PVC pieces to form an L shape, attaching it to the tee for the storage arm. An elbow and a pipe fixed to the top of the long vertical pole will make a simple toilet paper holder. Otherwise, make a single holder piece that can be pulled off to stack rolls on the pipe below the dispenser. Place caps over the ends of your PVC and paint this creative way to store toilet paper.