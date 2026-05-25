Not Baskets: A Clever Way To Store Extra Toilet Paper Without Cramming Cabinets
Stocking up on toilet paper makes sense — you don't want to get caught without it, and when you find a good deal, why not buy a few extra packs? But no matter how many extra rolls you keep on hand, finding storage spots isn't always easy. Toilet paper is bulky and takes up a lot of valuable real estate in your cabinets, especially if you have tiny bathrooms. And while you can ditch your ugly toilet paper holder and use a basket instead, that still takes up space in the main part of your bathroom. That's why some people create new storage by building a shelf over the bathroom door.
This toilet paper storage idea reclaims the unused space above the door for a functional use. And, it frees up space in your cabinets for other items, like toiletries and styling tools. Since the shelf is so high, it's not as noticeable as traditional wall shelves. That means the toilet paper is hidden in plain sight. Just keep in mind that reaching the toilet paper can be challenging — keep at least a few rolls near the toilet, so you can reach them in an emergency, and so kids can replace the rolls they finish.
Adding a shelf above your bathroom door is one of many budget-friendly toilet paper storage hacks because it's so flexible. Build a simple shelf from scrap wood, repurpose a shelf you already have, or build an ornate piece from premium wood. Leave the shelf plain, or enhance the aesthetics with colorful paint, wallpaper above the shelf, and decor pieces.
How to install a storage shelf above your bathroom door
Take measurements of the space above the door before you start planning the shelf. If the door sits in a recessed area, it makes sense to span the shelf from wall to wall, but if it's on a larger wall, decide how long you want it to be. For the depth, consider the size of toilet paper rolls you normally buy and how many rows you want to store there — standard rolls are about 4½ inches wide, mega rolls are between 4½ and 5 inches wide, and jumbo rolls can have a much larger circumference. Consider the size of other items you want to store there as well.
You can cut a board to the correct length and use simple brackets to hold it in place, or choose wood closet shelving for a simple, polished look. Add the finishing touches to the shelf as desired. You can add a bar or wooden rail along the front edge to keep the toilet paper from sliding off. Painting the shelf to match the wall or trim helps it blend in, or you can make it stand out with a contrasting color and decorative brackets to make it part of the decor.
It's common to position the shelf along the top edge of the door trim to maximize space. Even though toilet paper is relatively light, it's still a good idea to screw the shelf into the studs to make it secure, especially since you'll walk under it often. Incorporate this shelf with other storage ideas for a small bathroom to maximize cabinet space and make room for everything.