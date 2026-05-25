Not Baskets: A Clever Way To Store Extra Toilet Paper Without Cramming Cabinets

Stocking up on toilet paper makes sense — you don't want to get caught without it, and when you find a good deal, why not buy a few extra packs? But no matter how many extra rolls you keep on hand, finding storage spots isn't always easy. Toilet paper is bulky and takes up a lot of valuable real estate in your cabinets, especially if you have tiny bathrooms. And while you can ditch your ugly toilet paper holder and use a basket instead, that still takes up space in the main part of your bathroom. That's why some people create new storage by building a shelf over the bathroom door.

This toilet paper storage idea reclaims the unused space above the door for a functional use. And, it frees up space in your cabinets for other items, like toiletries and styling tools. Since the shelf is so high, it's not as noticeable as traditional wall shelves. That means the toilet paper is hidden in plain sight. Just keep in mind that reaching the toilet paper can be challenging — keep at least a few rolls near the toilet, so you can reach them in an emergency, and so kids can replace the rolls they finish.

Adding a shelf above your bathroom door is one of many budget-friendly toilet paper storage hacks because it's so flexible. Build a simple shelf from scrap wood, repurpose a shelf you already have, or build an ornate piece from premium wood. Leave the shelf plain, or enhance the aesthetics with colorful paint, wallpaper above the shelf, and decor pieces.