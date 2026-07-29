Move Over, Pyrex: There's Another Vintage Dishware Brand Worth Hunting For At Thrift Stores

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When it comes to valuable, attractive, vintage dishware, Pyrex isn't the only game in town. There are plenty of other brands to collect if you love colorful mid-century kitchenware. One of these is as all-American as Pyrex, even though its name and style are distinctly Scandinavian: Dansk.

Dansk was founded in 1954, after Ted Nierenberg, an entrepreneur from the United States, traveled to Copenhagen and found the work of designer Jens Quistgaard. Quistgaard created pieces that were attractive and yet functional, such as wood-handled flatware and bright, enamel-coated cookware. The two partnered and formed Dansk, launching the company's first products, such as Købenstyle cookware, in 1955. Købenstyle pots and pans are a type of enamelware and feature lids with crossed handles. When removing the lid from the pot, you can flip it over so the handle is against a surface. This enables the lid to double as a trivet.

Over the next three decades, until the 1980s, the brand produced cookware, dishware, and other kitchen products; the styles of which evolved as tastes changed. While you can find new Dansk products today, notably the brand's iconic Købenstyle cookware, the vintage pieces remain in demand, thanks to their blend of form and function. Keep an eye out for teak serving utensils, earth-toned dinnerware, and enameled pots and pans in a rainbow of colors. If you love Pyrex and Le Creuset, Dansk is another brand to hunt for in thrift stores.