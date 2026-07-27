Masking Tape Vs. Painter's Tape: What's The Difference?

You have a household project to do this weekend and need tape. Time to choose: masking tape or painter's tape? Before you find yourself in a sticky situation, find out which tape is right for your task.

Masking tape has been around since 1925, and was originally made from a mix of crepe paper and carpenter's glue. It gained popularity among car painters and quickly became the go-to for painting projects big and small. Painter's tape evolved from masking tape. Perhaps this is why some think painter's tape is masking tape, but the two differ in adhesive strength.

Painter's tape is designed to be removed cleanly, leaving little to no residue behind. The adhesive strength is low, and it does not damage the underlying material, such as wallboard. It's made for creating even, precise lines on a painting project without damaging the surface it is placed on. Painter's tape allows for crisp lines, such as the 2026 living room paint trend of highlighting architectural features. It's simple: Painter's tape is for painting.

Masking tape is great for other projects though, because its stronger adhesive allows for light repairs and DIY projects or arts and crafts.