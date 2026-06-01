Paint Trends Taking Over Living Rooms Everywhere In 2026 (So Far)
No matter how much you consider a design before finalizing, most homes begin to feel dated without a timely refresh. And it's felt acutely in the living area, the jovial hub where you spend most of your time, eating, playing, or socializing. While it would be exciting to incorporate every up-and-coming home decorating trend or copy innovative designs from HGTV shows, it isn't a realistic endeavor. What's easier, however, is to break out a can of paint and coat your walls in a different hue for an instant refresh. Fortunately, 2026 has a lot of ideas to offer. With accent walls on their way out, ceilings are becoming the highlights thanks to trends like color capping and color drenching, while others are using paint to spotlight nooks and built-ins. Plus, living room colors that are taking over 2026 are turning moodier, allowing you to create a bold new look.
As you may have noticed on your social feeds and leading Pinterest boards, experts are retiring tired designs like bright white and clean, minimalist palettes. Instead, they're looking to add a splash of sophisticated color to make the living space come alive with character, vibrancy, and expression. These living room paint trends for 2026 reflect this changing paradigm.
Color-drenched spaces remain on trend
Color drenching, using the same paint color on walls and over the ceiling, isn't exactly a fresh take. However, Zillow finds that color-drenched walls are gaining traction. Mentions of this feature have gone up by 149% in property listings over the last year. Since color becomes the star, it helps set the overall vibe and ambience of the room. It does away with visible transitions and creates an expansive space that just flows. Designers praise this on-trend practice for making the living room feel cozy and enveloping while creating an expressive focal point.
However, the color palette for this social hub is strictly turning dark and moody, meaning timeless light-colored neutrals like beige no longer cut it. If you're looking to sell your home soon, painting your living room walls in dark gray can bring the most value, per Zillow. Otherwise, you can tap into browns, which designer Lisa Holt deems the new neutral today. Or combine the hues and drench your living room in Benjamin Moore's Silhouette, the paint maker's 2026 Color of the Year.
Color capping going up to the ceiling
Color capping is the latest paint trend designers are itching to introduce to living rooms. A concept introduced by Benjamin Moore, it offers a twist on the color-drenching trend. It taps into a palette of similarly toned colors rather than relying on just one hue to do the heavy lifting. The aim is to create a gradient or ombre effect, where you pick one color and build in depth by gradually painting in darker tones, thus capping the ceiling. The contrast has to be measured and continual, rather than sudden, so the eye naturally draws upward, and the room seems bigger yet inviting.
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Color capping is when the ceiling, trim, and sometimes the top portion of the wall are painted the same shade to "cap" the room. Instead of leaving the ceiling white, this technique frames the space with color, adds warmth, and makes the architecture feel intentional. From moody dark tones to soft blush pinks, color capping transforms ceilings into a design feature instead of an afterthought. ✨ #CeilingTrend #InteriorInspo #DesignInspo #DesignTok #InteriorDesignTrends
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To carry over this trend throughout the living room, pick mid-toned shades for baseboards, doors, woodwork, or crown molding. However, don't let the lack of a period detailing discourage you from trying out this trend, as it can work just as well in modern interiors. "In older properties, it can highlight architectural features such as cornices and picture rails, whereas in newer or more minimalist spaces, it adds depth and warmth, giving clean surfaces a richer, more dynamic quality," Benjamin Moore's Director of Marketing (International) Helen Shaw told Elle Decoration. The best part, though? You can stick to timeless neutrals and bring in earthy tones (think beige and pale orange) or go bold with jewel tones for a splash of drama.
Using paint to highlight features and zones
Another trend that's emerging in living rooms lately is using paint to highlight architectural features or to create micro-zones. Those with open floor plans are looking for places to escape as well as ways to visually break up rooms. Cue the development of reading nooks, window seats, a meditation zone, writing desks, gaming corners, or even wet bars. Setting these distinct pockets and built-in features apart makes them statement-making in addition to being functional.
To highlight them, designers are tapping into color. This even works to make them pop in neutral spaces, without being overwhelming. In line with the ongoing mood for bold tones, you're more likely to find cabinetry in blues, reds, ochre, or green. In color-drenched spaces, you may try going a tone lighter on the cabinetry to create a subtle contrast without breaking away from the overall cohesion. Muted dusty or earthy pinks work great to soften a room, or you could go darker, say in the ballpark of 20% compared to the adjacent wall color, for a more refined appearance. Apart from carpentry and bookshelves, designers are also using doors as colorful accents to achieve a similar impact.