The Up-And-Coming Home Decorating Trend That Adds Major Personality

You might have noticed that every designer and design-minded TV show is trying to pair you with a certain attractive but thoughtful interior design trend of 2026 — personalizing your space. But before many of us can move on to a design ethos that truly values us, we'll have to first say goodbye to minimalism and its few but potent trappings ... its coldness, sterility, and lack of humanity, for example. Your breakup letter might start like this: "Dear minimalism, our relationship is starting to interfere with my ability to be myself, and it's time to move on. It's not you, it's me." Don't fret; minimalism doesn't get upset.

If changing your decor is something you look forward to, take heart. While it doesn't always jibe with minimalism, personalizing your space with handmade decor doesn't necessarily exclude any of the major interior design styles. It's really more opposed to the idea that a trend should drive your entire aesthetic. In that sense, there's something a little subversive about this business of making your home more personalized, and it's often expressed in pairs of opposites. The trend, for example, is about a space that's lived-in, not resale-ready. As the U.K.-based Fresh Design Blog puts it, "Your home should feel like your sanctuary." Your space should revolve around stories, not style.

Designer Ashley Childers sums it up nicely: "Say goodbye to one-size-fits-all decor. This year, homes are becoming deeply personal, reflecting individual lives, histories, and passions." Forming this new relationship with your home might not be about just this year, though, and it might not be a small change. But, if all goes well, it should be fun.