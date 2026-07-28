The Cute Dollar Tree DIY To Declutter And Organize Countertop Mayhem

The first step to making this DIY and keeping your countertop clutter-free, is to remove the drawers from the clear plastic container so that only the clear outer shell remains. Next, take that shell and set it on its back so that the opening is facing up. Prior to attaching the picture frames, you can either remove the backing or keep it for a sturdier fit. If you choose to do the latter, you will want to remove the stands; these should snap off easily with some pressure, though you can carefully slide a flat object, like a ruler, underneath to loosen them. Do bear in mind that the backing is black, though you can spice things up by decoupaging it with a patterned napkin or using fabric to create an upholstered look. Then, glue the frames like bookends on either side of the container. Gorilla Clear Epoxy works great, though you can also use a hot glue gun set to high. In the original DIY, an inspirational quote has been printed and placed in the frames, but you can put anything you want in there — this is a perfect place to add a bit of personality!

If you aren't looking to store items that work well in an upright container, you can swap the inner container out with something else. You could even use the same clear plastic drawers and leave the inner drawers intact and use it to store small items like paperclips or push pins. If you need to organize larger items, try swapping for bigger picture frames and a bigger centerpiece. If you like the shape of the picture frames but you aren't in love with the color, you can easily paint them or add cute decorations.