Colorado's Antique Pottery Brand Is Now A Valuable Thrift Store Find Everywhere

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Local thrift stores are ideal places for locating valuable antique finds, especially pottery. As you search through the aisles, you're likely to spot stacks of mismatched mugs, mixing bowls, and chipped dinnerware, but there's always a chance you'll come across a true goldmine, like Colorado's own Van Briggle pottery. A popular item among collectors, vintage pottery is something you should never pass up. While Rookwood and Roseville are some of the most well-known, Van Briggle is another brand to keep on your radar during every thrifting trip.

Van Briggle pieces are special because of their signature satin matte glaze, which is very different from the high-gloss designs that stood out in the 1950s and 1960s. The company produced a full range of products, including embossed vases and bowls, with plant and animal designs. Other designs include paperweights, wall plaques, incense burners, and animal figurines, giving thrifters plenty to look for. These pieces aren't just beautiful. They're also worth a lot. One rare vase from 1902 sold for over $100,000 at auction, while most pieces sell for several hundred to thousands of dollars. The company's ornate architectural landscape tiles can fetch several thousand dollars each online.

Artus Van Briggle started as a painter in Europe, where he gained acclaim for his work. Once he returned to America, he used his talents to create pottery for Ohio's Rookwood Pottery before moving west for health reasons. In 1899, he and his wife Anne founded the Van Briggle Pottery Company in Colorado Springs and quickly gained international recognition.