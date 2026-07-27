Turn Simple Wood Planks Into A Beautiful DIY Privacy Screen

An open patio or deck can feel a bit like a stage, with you as the headliner. That's not always the vibe you're going for when you just want to enjoy a relaxing meal outdoors or have intimate conversations with friends. And that's why there are so many privacy screen ideas, like the easy portable DIY privacy screen that adds style and seclusion to your yard. Instagram creator Shayna Alnwick shared a simple idea that seems obvious but looks high-end and well thought out. She attached wood planks horizontally between two wood support posts for the deck above to give her lower patio a secluded feel. And while she left gaps between the planks, the design still gives that privacy you want for an outdoor space.

This project is easiest to carry out when you have a seating area underneath a tall wooden deck. That way, you can copy the original design by nailing the planks to the supports that are already there. It could also work on a front porch or covered patio with similar supports that would allow you to screw in the boards. If you don't have either of those, you can add separate support posts for this project.

The original DIY uses 1-inch by 6-inch boards as the main screen component. You can use that same size or choose wider or narrower planks based on the look you want. Or, use a mix of dimensions and vary the sizes from top to bottom, creating a predictable pattern of widths or mixing them in randomly. This project is a good way to use scrap wood if you have enough boards on hand. You'll also need a drill — something like the Avid Power 12V Cordless Drill would work — screws, and stain or paint for this creative privacy screen idea.