She Turns A Dollar Tree Hula Hoop Into A Stunning Home Statement Piece

Bring your supplies outside and paint the hoop and wooden box black. Upgrade the wood circle by painting it silver. Once everything is dry, hot glue the bottom of the box to the inside of the hoop at the box's halfway point, with the open end facing downwards. Attach the circle to the outside of the box using hot glue. Next, put batteries in a puck light, remove its adhesive backings, and stick it to the inside top of the box. The final step is to hang the piece on the wall with double-sided tape, but if you prefer a different display method, you could secure rope or wire to the top of the hula hoop, which would allow you to hang it on a nail or hook instead.

@2sistersstory #tiktoklearningcampaign DIY Hula Hoop Wall Sconce ✨ How to turn a simple hula hoop into a modern wall sconce using budget-friendly materials. For this project, we used a hula hoop as the main frame, a small wood box as the light holder, a round wood sign as the decorative front accent, and a battery LED puck light to create a soft glow on the wall. The process is simple: build the shape, secure the wood pieces, paint everything for a clean modern look, add the light, and mount it on the wall. The black circle gives it a minimal designer feel, while the soft light makes it look like a custom home decor piece. This is a creative way to turn everyday materials into functional wall decor without spending a lot. What we used: ♡ hula hoop ♡ small wood box ♡ round wood sign / wood circle ♡ battery LED puck light ♡ flat black spray paint ♡ metallic spray paint ♡ hot glue ♡ strong double-sided mounting tape ♡ optional: small wire or extra glue for extra support Perfect for an entryway, bedroom, hallway, or any empty wall that needs a little modern light. Save this idea for your next DIY home decor project ✨ #LearnOnTikTok #TikTokLearningCampaign #diy #homedecor ♬ Step Into Your Power – manifestica_studio

Voila, you'll have a contemporary art piece that didn't cost an arm and a leg. Turn the puck light on using the remote, and it'll take the look to another level. Use this display to give an entryway some pizazz or provide soothing bedroom vibes. You could also make it more fun by swapping out the light for a colorful version, like with this Lilampts LED Puck Light. If you're not a fan of silver, you could pick a different shiny color, such as this copper Rust-Oleum Specialty Metallic Spray with a more decorative appearance. For added bling, hang strands of JIAKAI Crystal Garland inside the hoop that'll twinkle when the piece is lit up. If you're still feeling creative after setting up this easy DIY presentation, consider lining your walls with a thrifted book of wildflower drawings.