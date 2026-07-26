Skip The Traditional Soap Dish: A Clever Dollar Tree DIY Looks More High End

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A soap dish probably isn't a bathroom accessory you think about often. However, it can actually make a big difference. In addition to keeping your counters from getting wet and gooey, a lovely soap dish is capable of boosting the look of the space by also serving as decor. That's why, if you've been dreaming of a spa-worthy sanctuary using budget bathroom ideas, start with the soap dish. You can easily transform a mini pallet from Dollar Tree into one with just a couple of supplies. Instead of a traditional dish made of ceramic or plastic, the pallet is constructed of wood, which gives off high-end vibes when used for holding soap.

Content creator Liz Fenwick shared this clever DIY on YouTube, which requires just a bit of staining. But first, you'll need one of Dollar Tree's Crafter's Square Wood Pallets. It's just over six inches long by four inches wide and features several slots. While you might be familiar with exciting wood pallet projects for the home, think of this as one that's on a much smaller scale. The pallet can be used as a chic home for decorative soaps that are out on display. Or, it can hold the bar in use, with the openings allowing it to properly dry instead of creating a slimy mess. Plus, at just $1.25 each, it's difficult to beat the price.