Skip The Traditional Soap Dish: A Clever Dollar Tree DIY Looks More High End
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A soap dish probably isn't a bathroom accessory you think about often. However, it can actually make a big difference. In addition to keeping your counters from getting wet and gooey, a lovely soap dish is capable of boosting the look of the space by also serving as decor. That's why, if you've been dreaming of a spa-worthy sanctuary using budget bathroom ideas, start with the soap dish. You can easily transform a mini pallet from Dollar Tree into one with just a couple of supplies. Instead of a traditional dish made of ceramic or plastic, the pallet is constructed of wood, which gives off high-end vibes when used for holding soap.
Content creator Liz Fenwick shared this clever DIY on YouTube, which requires just a bit of staining. But first, you'll need one of Dollar Tree's Crafter's Square Wood Pallets. It's just over six inches long by four inches wide and features several slots. While you might be familiar with exciting wood pallet projects for the home, think of this as one that's on a much smaller scale. The pallet can be used as a chic home for decorative soaps that are out on display. Or, it can hold the bar in use, with the openings allowing it to properly dry instead of creating a slimy mess. Plus, at just $1.25 each, it's difficult to beat the price.
Turn a mini wooden pallet into a fancy-looking soap dish you love
As Liz Fenwick demonstrated, you can apply a coat of stain to the wood pallet to give it a beautiful makeover, with Minwax Wood Finish and a foam brush, for example. Paint the pallet with a layer of stain, making sure to get the underside and edges, along with the top. Wipe off the excess and allow the piece to dry. Although you could turn the pallet into a soap dish at this point, consider finishing it off with Minwax Helmsman Indoor/Outdoor Spar Urethane, which can help protect wood from moisture.
Place the pallet near your bathroom sink and add your favorite bar of soap. It could also become a pedestal for a liquid version, or a few mini ones that are purely intended for looks. When guests come over, use this IKEA hack for hand towels in addition to the wooden soap dish to create an upscale bathroom experience. Just make sure to clean the pallet from time to time with a damp rag to keep it looking nice. However, if eventually you reach a point where it's seen better days, for less than two bucks, it likely won't break the bank to grab a new one.