Forget Towel Holders: This IKEA Hack Is A Cuter Way To Add Storage

There are plenty of folks who appreciate (and partake in) the art of drying their washed hands on their pants. For others, however, a post-wash hand towel is an absolute must. If you find yourself in the latter camp, you may have run the gamut of all the different ways you can present a hand towel in your washroom as you search for the perfect hand-drying solution. There have been towel racks and rings, baskets and bins, but none seem to fit the vibe quite the way you want it to. Now, IKEA's versatile bamboo BLANDA MATT serving bowl is here to fill the void.

Although originally designed to hold salads and snacks, in the bathroom, it serves as a stylish towel storage solution for hand towels and washcloths. Rolled tightly and piled into the bowl, towels displayed this way give your bathroom a luxurious spa-like feel. Simply place the bowl on the counter by the sink and keep a wicker basket for the used towels on the floor beside it.

Besides its good looks, stacking your small towels in IKEA's BLANDA MATT serving bowl can solve two problems in one fell swoop. First, it eliminates the need to install a hand towel rack if you've got limited wall space or don't want to drill into your walls. And second, it stores multiple towels at once, so you don't have to dry your freshly washed hands on a communal towel.