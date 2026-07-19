Forget Towel Holders: This IKEA Hack Is A Cuter Way To Add Storage
There are plenty of folks who appreciate (and partake in) the art of drying their washed hands on their pants. For others, however, a post-wash hand towel is an absolute must. If you find yourself in the latter camp, you may have run the gamut of all the different ways you can present a hand towel in your washroom as you search for the perfect hand-drying solution. There have been towel racks and rings, baskets and bins, but none seem to fit the vibe quite the way you want it to. Now, IKEA's versatile bamboo BLANDA MATT serving bowl is here to fill the void.
Although originally designed to hold salads and snacks, in the bathroom, it serves as a stylish towel storage solution for hand towels and washcloths. Rolled tightly and piled into the bowl, towels displayed this way give your bathroom a luxurious spa-like feel. Simply place the bowl on the counter by the sink and keep a wicker basket for the used towels on the floor beside it.
Besides its good looks, stacking your small towels in IKEA's BLANDA MATT serving bowl can solve two problems in one fell swoop. First, it eliminates the need to install a hand towel rack if you've got limited wall space or don't want to drill into your walls. And second, it stores multiple towels at once, so you don't have to dry your freshly washed hands on a communal towel.
The perfect bowl needs perfectly rolled towels
This towel storage hack is super easy to pull off – all you've got to do is find the size that best fits beside your bathroom sink and load it up with rolled hand towels. Luckily, IKEA's BLANDA MATT bowl is available in three different sizes, including a 5-inch version for $7.99, an 8-inch version for $11.99, and an 11-inch version for $24.99. As for filling it, we love the idea of using complementary color combinations to add style and visual interest. Think white towels stacked alongside brown ones for a luxe touch, or pink and green options to add a playful feel.
If you're really going to nail that ritzy spa-like vibe, you're going to need a solid towel folding technique. To get elegantly rolled towels with a V-shaped design, start with a flat hand towel. Take your bottom corner and fold it horizontally. Once you're left with a shape that looks like a square on top of a triangle, fold it in half again lengthwise. Flip the towel over and turn it around so that the flat edge of the towel is facing you, then start rolling it toward the pointy top of the triangle. Once you get to the top, tuck the tip of the triangle into the top of the roll to secure it. It creates a fancy look but is also super sturdy, so you can easily stack them in a cool pyramid shape in the bowl.