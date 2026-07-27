This Rare '60s Pyrex Dish Would Be A Collector's Dream To Find At An Estate Sale

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If you're an avid collector of Pyrex, then you know that some patterns are more in-demand and harder to track down than others. From Lucky in Love to Blue Dianthus, patterns that were released as promotional or test items are particularly rare, and usually worth a pretty penny when you do find them. Add to that list the promotional Golden Sunflower Daisy pattern, sometimes just called Daisy. Pyrex released a promotional version of the popular pattern in 1969, and today, it's become a collector's dream.

Dr. Lori Verderame, known as Dr. Lori, an antiques appraiser and art historian who has appeared on the History Channel, spoke exclusively to Hunker about tracking down the elusive Pyrex pattern. Collectors often wonder how to spot valuable vintage Pyrex at a thrift store or estate sale. "Pyrex dishes from the 1960s are valuable in today's active resale and thrifting marketplace," Verderame says. "Many patterns by Pyrex have rarity in the market," including Golden Sunflower Daisy, she continues.

When browsing an estate sale, Verderame advises that you look at the appearance carefully, as this affects the dish's value. Based on the details, the price range for Pyrex can range from $50 to $500, she notes. Should you come across a Golden Sunflower Daisy Pyrex out in the wild, examine it closely to get an idea of its worth.