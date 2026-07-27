This Rare '60s Pyrex Dish Would Be A Collector's Dream To Find At An Estate Sale
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're an avid collector of Pyrex, then you know that some patterns are more in-demand and harder to track down than others. From Lucky in Love to Blue Dianthus, patterns that were released as promotional or test items are particularly rare, and usually worth a pretty penny when you do find them. Add to that list the promotional Golden Sunflower Daisy pattern, sometimes just called Daisy. Pyrex released a promotional version of the popular pattern in 1969, and today, it's become a collector's dream.
Dr. Lori Verderame, known as Dr. Lori, an antiques appraiser and art historian who has appeared on the History Channel, spoke exclusively to Hunker about tracking down the elusive Pyrex pattern. Collectors often wonder how to spot valuable vintage Pyrex at a thrift store or estate sale. "Pyrex dishes from the 1960s are valuable in today's active resale and thrifting marketplace," Verderame says. "Many patterns by Pyrex have rarity in the market," including Golden Sunflower Daisy, she continues.
When browsing an estate sale, Verderame advises that you look at the appearance carefully, as this affects the dish's value. Based on the details, the price range for Pyrex can range from $50 to $500, she notes. Should you come across a Golden Sunflower Daisy Pyrex out in the wild, examine it closely to get an idea of its worth.
How to tell how much a Pyrex Golden Sunflower Daisy dish is worth
"The value of a Golden Sunflower Daisy Pyrex dish would be based on its condition, size, and other factors," Verderame tells Hunker in an exclusive interview. If you spot a Pyrex dish with a bold, bright daisy on it, she recommends examining it closely and looking at the fine details, like the pattern.
A Golden Sunflower Daisy dish with condition issues, such as scuffs or other marks, has a lower value than one that's in pristine or near mint condition. In a video on her YouTube channel, Verderame comes across a divided casserole dish with the Golden Sunflower Daisy pattern. She notes that because of condition issues, the piece is worth about $10 to $15 less than it would be if it were in perfect condition.
One factor that really affects the overall value of a Pyrex dish is whether it has a lid or not. Pyrex casseroles without lids are worth considerably less than those with the lid. As Verderame notes in her video, it's all about the lid. That's particularly true for the Golden Sunflower Daisy design, as the pattern — a large, sunny, yellow flower — appears only on the lid. Without it, you simply have a bright yellow casserole dish. Verderame's advice holds true whether you're tracking down the rarest of all Pyrex or any of the brand's other iconic patterns.