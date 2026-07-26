The Lowest-Rated Riding Lawn Mower, Per Consumer Reports

Poor reliability. Loud operation. Inadequate handling. Below-average owner satisfaction. Sounds frustrating, right? Well, that is exactly what you can end up with if you purchase a bad riding lawn mower. Instead of making yard work easier, a low-grade riding lawn mower can turn a simple mowing session into an annoying chore. It can also be an expensive regret, as riding lawn mowers are not cheap machines. So, if you would rather spend your money on something better, stay away from the CRAFTSMAN T110 Lawn Mower & Tractor. Consumer Reports (CR) gave it the lowest score out of all the riding lawn mowers they tested.

According to CR, the CRAFTSMAN T110 offers poor handling due to its gear system, and it also lacks a high-back seat, which can make mowing sessions a bit uncomfortable. The CRAFTSMAN T110 is loud, too. It performed quite poorly in noise tests, both close to the operator's ear and from 25 feet away. Another major drawback of this lawn mower is its poor mulching and bagging performance. CR only gave it an average score in these categories. The mower's predicted reliability and owner satisfaction are quite low, too.

The only areas where the CRAFTSMAN T110 performed well were side discharging and cutting evenness. However, when you are spending nearly $2,200, it is worth considering the total product as opposed to individual perks. After all, your riding lawn mower can do way more than cut grass. It can also help you remove snow or spread seed. So, make sure you do your research before buying a riding lawn mower and avoid unreliable lawn mower brands. A little extra research upfront can save you from years of frustration and unnecessary spending.