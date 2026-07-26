The Lowest-Rated Riding Lawn Mower, Per Consumer Reports
Poor reliability. Loud operation. Inadequate handling. Below-average owner satisfaction. Sounds frustrating, right? Well, that is exactly what you can end up with if you purchase a bad riding lawn mower. Instead of making yard work easier, a low-grade riding lawn mower can turn a simple mowing session into an annoying chore. It can also be an expensive regret, as riding lawn mowers are not cheap machines. So, if you would rather spend your money on something better, stay away from the CRAFTSMAN T110 Lawn Mower & Tractor. Consumer Reports (CR) gave it the lowest score out of all the riding lawn mowers they tested.
According to CR, the CRAFTSMAN T110 offers poor handling due to its gear system, and it also lacks a high-back seat, which can make mowing sessions a bit uncomfortable. The CRAFTSMAN T110 is loud, too. It performed quite poorly in noise tests, both close to the operator's ear and from 25 feet away. Another major drawback of this lawn mower is its poor mulching and bagging performance. CR only gave it an average score in these categories. The mower's predicted reliability and owner satisfaction are quite low, too.
The only areas where the CRAFTSMAN T110 performed well were side discharging and cutting evenness. However, when you are spending nearly $2,200, it is worth considering the total product as opposed to individual perks. After all, your riding lawn mower can do way more than cut grass. It can also help you remove snow or spread seed. So, make sure you do your research before buying a riding lawn mower and avoid unreliable lawn mower brands. A little extra research upfront can save you from years of frustration and unnecessary spending.
What do buyers say about CRAFTSMAN T110 lawn mower & tractor?
CR's lab data doesn't exist in a vacuum. On Lowe's, the buyer reviews paint a somewhat similar picture, too, with only about two-thirds of reviewers saying they would recommend it. For instance, battery problems dominate the review section. Some customers have reported that they received the mower with a completely dead battery on delivery. Similarly, a number of shoppers reported that they received units with rusted components, missing keys, and water-damaged owner's manuals. People also reported that the CRAFTSMAN T110 started having problems soon after first use and that its wheels wobble during operation.
Some buyers went as far as saying that they had to go over the same area twice to ensure that the grass was cut properly. That said, not all the reviews are negative. The CRAFTSMAN T110 has a 3.8-star rating based on about 7,000 reviews on Lowe's, and nearly 53% of the buyers have given it a full 5-star rating, too. Happy owners often praise that the mower comes with multiple deck widths and that it has a 17.5-horsepower engine and a tight 18-inch turning radius.
Some also said that it starts easily, cuts cleanly, and feels manageable around objects in the lawn. Still, repeated early-use problems and delivery problems are difficult to ignore on an expensive machine like the CRAFTSMAN T110. And if you do follow CR, it might also be a good idea to look at the riding lawn mower that earned the top spot in Consumer Reports' 2026 rankings before you buy something for your lawn.