Your Riding Lawn Mower Can Do Way More Than Cut Grass — Here's How

Riding lawn mowers may have been designed to make cutting your grass more convenient, but did you know they can also help with other tasks? There's a variety of tasks around your yard and garden that your riding lawn mower can make easier to handle, from snow blowing to hauling firewood for your backyard bonfire. Luckily, there are convenient attachments you can add to your riding lawn mower to help accomplish most of these things, and some that don't require any attachments at all!

Your riding lawn mower can be used to cut through snow and leaves just like grass. You can simply mow over the leaves to chop them into smaller pieces or add a mulching plug to your riding mower to make quick work of those leaf piles. Removing snow can be a bit harder, as you'll need to consider the traction of your tires and be wary of ice. However, you can remove snow from your yard with a riding lawn mower by adding a snowplow attachment to the front and swapping out your tires for ones with more traction.

Beyond just removing things, your riding lawn mower can help you add things, too! You can hook a seed spreader or fertilizer disperser to your riding lawn mower and use it to seed and feed your lawn. Hauling is another popular use for riding lawn mowers. Hitching a trailer or cart to the back and pulling firewood, old junk, or even your garden furniture is much easier than carrying everything by hand. You can even attach a gravel grader to it and use your riding lawn mower to smooth a gravel driveway.