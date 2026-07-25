Finding This Rare Leaf-Patterned Pyrex Pan Is The Ultimate Thrift Store Score

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If you're obsessed with thrifting, you may already know all the tips and tricks for spotting valuable vintage Pyrex. You've got to recognize the maker's marks. It helps to have a mental list of the most-loved pieces. And, whether you're searching for something specific to finish your personal collection or you want to find items you can flip for cold hard cash, it's important to understand your goals for collecting. But pattern matters the most. Limited-edition and promotional prints are among the rarest and, therefore, the most valuable. That's what makes finding a Pyrex Green Oak Leaf Loaf Pan or Casserole Dish the ultimate thrift store score.

According to the Corning Museum of Glass, the promotional pattern is believed to have been released around 1965. The green-colored design features four oak leaves — two solid and two outlined — printed on the lid of a 505B Loaf Pan. It's also one of the most unusual shapes in Pyrex's patterned opalware line. Although it's technically called a loaf pan, it resembles a rectangular serving piece that could easily double as a casserole dish.

Manufactured in Pennsylvania, Pyrex opalware was in big demand from the 1940s through the 1960s. The company leaned into promotional patterns after the success it found during the 1950s with the release of seasonal decorator casseroles. However, retailers were only allowed to sell pieces like the Green Oak Leaf Loaf Pan for a limited time, contributing to their scarcity.