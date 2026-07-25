Finding This Rare Leaf-Patterned Pyrex Pan Is The Ultimate Thrift Store Score
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If you're obsessed with thrifting, you may already know all the tips and tricks for spotting valuable vintage Pyrex. You've got to recognize the maker's marks. It helps to have a mental list of the most-loved pieces. And, whether you're searching for something specific to finish your personal collection or you want to find items you can flip for cold hard cash, it's important to understand your goals for collecting. But pattern matters the most. Limited-edition and promotional prints are among the rarest and, therefore, the most valuable. That's what makes finding a Pyrex Green Oak Leaf Loaf Pan or Casserole Dish the ultimate thrift store score.
According to the Corning Museum of Glass, the promotional pattern is believed to have been released around 1965. The green-colored design features four oak leaves — two solid and two outlined — printed on the lid of a 505B Loaf Pan. It's also one of the most unusual shapes in Pyrex's patterned opalware line. Although it's technically called a loaf pan, it resembles a rectangular serving piece that could easily double as a casserole dish.
Manufactured in Pennsylvania, Pyrex opalware was in big demand from the 1940s through the 1960s. The company leaned into promotional patterns after the success it found during the 1950s with the release of seasonal decorator casseroles. However, retailers were only allowed to sell pieces like the Green Oak Leaf Loaf Pan for a limited time, contributing to their scarcity.
The rare Green Oak Leaf Pattern can be worth a small fortune
Although Pyrex isn't the only antique dishware brand worth hunting for at the thrift store, finding one of the rare leaf-patterned pans could earn you over a thousand dollars. For instance, a Pyrex Green Oak Leaf Loaf Pan recently sold on eBay after being listed for a jaw-dropping $3,500. According to the original listing, the lidded set measures 10 inches long and just under 3 inches tall. The collectible was described as being in excellent condition with no chips, cracks, or dishwasher damage. Meanwhile, another one sold for $1,800 despite having some chips, stains, and marks.
A quick search for "Pyrex Green Oak Leaf" on popular sites like Etsy and eBay will return plenty of results, but as of July 2026, you won't find the coveted find for sale online. Fortunately, it isn't impossible to score this rare vintage Pyrex dish at a secondhand shop. As one thrifter wrote on a Facebook post, "Really it was just at my local thrift store the other day.. honey, crank up the car."
A solid white loaf pan might not look like much on a shelf full of colorful dishes, and you may not even realize what you've found without checking for a raised maker's mark on the bottom that reads "505B Trademark Pyrex Made In The USA Ovenware." But if you do spot this piece out there along with a matching lid printed in the unmistakable leafy design, you could earn a bundle. Just don't confuse the large oak leaves with the Pyrex pattern "Blue/Green Leaf," a smaller ombre-finished leaf pattern on milk glass, or the "Gold Acorn Oak Leaf," another seasonal decorator pattern from the same era that isn't nearly as valuable.