Pyrex Isn't The Only Antique Dishware Brand Worth Hunting For At The Thrift Store

Let's face it, as much as you love Pyrex, it's getting a little tricky to track down at your local thrift store. The antique glassware brand has become known for its colorful bowls and casseroles, and demand for rare or promotional patterns, like orange Butterprint mixing bowls, means individual pieces can easily sell for hundreds of dollars. But amid all the Pyrex hype, maybe you're looking to mix things up a bit.

Luckily, there's another antique dishware brand to set your thrifting sights on — Mason's. Although the styles and materials used are considerably different, Mason's has a lot in common with Pyrex. Both are antique brands — Pyrex first produced its glassware for use in the kitchen in 1915, and Mason's developed its patent ironstone china in 1813. Both used innovative materials in their products. For Pyrex, it was borosilicate glass. For Mason's, it was ironstone, which is sturdier than porcelain, a material often used for fine dinnerware.

Ironstone is a chip-resistant, white-bodied earthenware. Developed by Charles James Mason, ironstone looks like porcelain but is much more resilient and better suited for everyday meals. In addition to the use of ironstone, Mason's Patent Ironstone China had decorations attached to the dinnerware using decals, rather than being painted on. Just as Pyrex was originally affordable and intended for the general public, Mason's China was meant to be a more affordable option. Today, though, pieces easily sell for thousands of dollars, meaning if you find one at your thrift store for a steal, it's a reason to celebrate.