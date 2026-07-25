Quartz Vs. Quartzite: What's The Difference?

If you've been looking through the timeless kitchen countertop options that make it easier to sell your home, you've undoubtedly come across quartz and quartzite. And, since they sound so similar, you might think they're the same material, with quartz being the "hip" term for quartzite (it's easy to get confused; we can relate to your plight). To dispel such confusion and get to the core of their differences, we got in touch with Kerrie Kelly, the creative director of Kerrie Kelly Studio, a design strategist, and the Chair of the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) Board of Directors. Shedding light on the matter in an exclusive interview with Hunker, she says, "The biggest difference is that quartz is an engineered surface, while quartzite is a natural stone."

As she informs us, "Quartz combines natural minerals with resins and pigments to create a highly consistent, durable surface, whereas quartzite is quarried directly from the earth, giving each slab unique movement, veining, and color variation." In other words, think of quartzite as a close cousin of marble. This means it's naturally high-maintenance and won't survive a life of neglect. It's also more expensive and requires professional installation. On the other hand, quartz fits perfectly into the role of a hybrid since it's made of natural and manmade materials. As such, it's a low-maintenance option that won't cause a lot of headaches. However, you'll have to sacrifice your dream of having a unique countertop. Kelly concurs and tells us, "Both are beautiful materials, but they offer very different design experiences and maintenance expectations." The right choice for you will depend on your lifestyle and preferences.