Goodbye Granite: These Countertop Materials Are The New Favorite (And They Aren't Marble)
Homeowners these days don't want the hassle of a high-maintenance home, and countertop trends reflect a preference for high-end, but low-effort, surfaces. According to a report by the National Kitchen and Bath Association, trends for 2026 will continue to see once-popular granite countertops fade in popularity, while quartz and quartzite top the list of choice surfaces for the home.
Quartz is a super-hard mineral formed when hot magma below the Earth's surface cools. Quartz is found almost everywhere on the planet, but its abundance doesn't mean it is inexpensive. Like most picks for kitchen countertop materials, it will take a bite out of your budget at $50-$200 per square foot. Countertops made of quartz aren't just pure crystal, either. They are a combination of crushed quartz and resins that bind together to create slabs. Then, pigments are added to provide color. The result of this manufacturing process is a dizzying array of choices in shade and texture for your home, from a honed black surface to a polished gray-and-white look that resembles high-end marble. But unlike marble and granite, quartz doesn't need sealing and very little maintenance, making it worth the investment. A little soap and water are all you need for daily care. But quartz isn't the only material taking the kitchen world by storm.
Another popular option for a more natural stone look
Quartz is an engineered product, and if you prefer a natural stone look for your counters but your realtor advised you not to invest in granite, take a look at quartzite. Although it sounds like quartz's little brother, quartzite is a very different material made of solid rock. Quartzite isn't engineered into slabs; it is cut from the earth much like granite. The natural veining and shades of quartzite will bring an earthier feel to your space. It is just as durable as quartz and even less susceptible to heat damage, which can be an issue for quartz.
However, quartzite is not as low-maintenance as quartz. As a porous stone, quartzite needs to be sealed each year to prevent stains. Still, quartzite remains a very popular countertop choice, and if you want to avoid an outdated countertop when updating your home, it could be a good option. According to Angi, quartzite is slightly more affordable than quartz, although both options can still cost over $100 per square foot. Just make sure you are getting the real thing. Sometimes sandstone or marble may be labeled as quartzite. It's best to check with your local stone yard or countertop-specific retailer. Whichever material you choose, know that quartz or quartzite is a great investment for durability and style in your home for years to come.