Goodbye Granite: These Countertop Materials Are The New Favorite (And They Aren't Marble)

Homeowners these days don't want the hassle of a high-maintenance home, and countertop trends reflect a preference for high-end, but low-effort, surfaces. According to a report by the National Kitchen and Bath Association, trends for 2026 will continue to see once-popular granite countertops fade in popularity, while quartz and quartzite top the list of choice surfaces for the home.

Quartz is a super-hard mineral formed when hot magma below the Earth's surface cools. Quartz is found almost everywhere on the planet, but its abundance doesn't mean it is inexpensive. Like most picks for kitchen countertop materials, it will take a bite out of your budget at $50-$200 per square foot. Countertops made of quartz aren't just pure crystal, either. They are a combination of crushed quartz and resins that bind together to create slabs. Then, pigments are added to provide color. The result of this manufacturing process is a dizzying array of choices in shade and texture for your home, from a honed black surface to a polished gray-and-white look that resembles high-end marble. But unlike marble and granite, quartz doesn't need sealing and very little maintenance, making it worth the investment. A little soap and water are all you need for daily care. But quartz isn't the only material taking the kitchen world by storm.