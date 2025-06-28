The Outdated Countertop Style You'll Want To Avoid When Updating Your Home

It's not always easy to stay on top of the fashionable choices for countertop styles. Trends emerge slowly before cascading into ubiquity. Natural stone and engineered stone countertops have gained popularity in kitchens because of their look, durability, and relatively low maintenance. They're still all the rage, but homeowners have started gravitating toward slimmer versions of stone countertops. Beefed-up countertops have started to look outdated as homeowners have begun favoring thinner countertops to achieve a sleek, modern look.

Stone countertops came thicker, in part, because they exuded a sense of luxury. Countertop material, like marble, already looks high-end, but a thicker marble countertop makes for a bolder look. Thicker counters also have the benefit of supporting more weight and greater durability because they are less prone to chips and dents. The disadvantages of thick countertops extend beyond aesthetics, as people consider kitchen space and cost. These are just two reasons why thinner profile countertops are gaining popularity.