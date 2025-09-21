Why Some Real Estate Agents Warn Against Granite Countertops In Your Kitchen

It's no big design-world secret that the kitchen is one of the most important rooms in a house. It's the hub of so much activity and often viewed as the heart of the home. Perhaps more than any other space, it's important that this area be designed with both function and aesthetics in mind. Your kitchen needs to be practical and inviting, and when it comes to the ever-changing design world, creating a space where the aesthetic keeps up with the times can be hard. In particular, countertop materials that are viewed as era-specific can definitely decrease the value and draw of your kitchen.

As such a large and visible aspect of your kitchen, your countertop design and material choice are pretty impactful. For many years, granite was the homeowner's go-to choice — and not without good reason. Granite is pretty durable and resistant when sealed properly and it offers a lot of aesthetic variation. Yet as popular as it once was, it has now fallen from grace and become an outdated countertop style you'll want to avoid when updating your home. Buyers are currently looking for countertops that look cleaner and less busy, and real estate agents agree that granite countertops may be turning off buyers because of their outdated appeal.