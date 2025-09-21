Why Some Real Estate Agents Warn Against Granite Countertops In Your Kitchen
It's no big design-world secret that the kitchen is one of the most important rooms in a house. It's the hub of so much activity and often viewed as the heart of the home. Perhaps more than any other space, it's important that this area be designed with both function and aesthetics in mind. Your kitchen needs to be practical and inviting, and when it comes to the ever-changing design world, creating a space where the aesthetic keeps up with the times can be hard. In particular, countertop materials that are viewed as era-specific can definitely decrease the value and draw of your kitchen.
As such a large and visible aspect of your kitchen, your countertop design and material choice are pretty impactful. For many years, granite was the homeowner's go-to choice — and not without good reason. Granite is pretty durable and resistant when sealed properly and it offers a lot of aesthetic variation. Yet as popular as it once was, it has now fallen from grace and become an outdated countertop style you'll want to avoid when updating your home. Buyers are currently looking for countertops that look cleaner and less busy, and real estate agents agree that granite countertops may be turning off buyers because of their outdated appeal.
If not granite, then what?
Granite countertops were so huge at the end of the 20th century that their popularity has now become their downfall. Once everyone seemed to have granite, it began to appear more like builder-grade and less like custom luxury. Though there is nothing wrong with granite itself, its design has now become easily identifiable as a countertop choice from a specific era. For many homeowners today, the sight of granite takes them back, when they're wanting to move forward. So what countertop material should you choose for your modern kitchen remodel?
How you pick kitchen countertop materials is going to depend a lot on your personal tastes, budget, and functional needs. If you want to move away from granite, a different material that is gaining traction in kitchen design is quartz. Since both of these materials offer great variety in aesthetic appearance, it comes down to their other features to set them apart. Cost for both materials varies a lot based on manufacturers and installation costs, but quartz often comes in at a slightly higher price point. Quartz, however, is going to offer you a bit better durability as it isn't as porous and doesn't need to be sealed like granite does. It can also look similar to marble (always a timeless choice), but without the high price tag. If you want to construct the modern kitchen of your dreams, it may be best to leave granite countertops in the past and opt for quartz.